Millbrook squeaks out win against Salisbury School

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — Millbrook School beat Salisbury School 4-3 in a heated soccer match Friday night, Oct. 18.



A scoreless first half gave way to an action-packed second half that came down to the final minute.

Tensions ran high during the first half. Both teams played aggressively, resulting in a number of time stoppages for fallen players. No one was injured during the intense game, but Salisbury’s coach did face a slight reprimand from the referee for yelling out and asking for a foul call.

Play heated up significantly just after half-time. Millbrook took back the field and, in their first possession of the second half, sneaked a goal past Salisbury’s keeper in the first thirty seconds.

Salisbury responded to the falter in their defense by increasing their offensive intensity.

That intensity helped the team at first, and about 15 minutes into the second half Salisbury scored to bring the game to 1-1. That tie was short-lived as a foul awarded a penalty kick to Millbrook that sailed into the back of the goal, bringing the score to 2-1.

Salisbury maintained the intensity, but every time the Knights tied the game up the Mustangs found another opportunity to take back the lead. With just 90 seconds left in the game and a tied score of 3-3, Millbrook was granted a free kick that squeaked by Salisbury’s keeper, eliminating any hopes of the Knights taking the win back home to Connecticut that chilly Friday night.

The Fall Family Weekend game at Millbrook’s campus ended with a Mustang win 4-3.