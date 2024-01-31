Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes Griggs
Submitted
SALISBURY — Steve Griggs was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Griggs is a part-time resident of Salisbury, with a camp on Mt. Riga and a long history in the town. His great-grandfather, John Stillwell Griggs, Sr. was a green grocer in Lakeville in the 1800s.

Griggs has more wins than any soccer coach at Yale, where he coached from 1978 to 1995 for a 143-110-21 record and won three Ivy League championships.

Griggs also coached the Yale men’s tennis team from 1976-1992, with a 234-121 record and four New England titles.

Griggs is the co-founder, with Joe Cleary, of the FC Sarum Soccer Camp, which has offered soccer instruction for boys and girls ages seven to 16 in Salisbury since 1991, first at Salisbury School and currently at Indian Mountain School.

