Spanish sonatas and serenades for Easter

José Manuel Gil de Gálvez, left, took a bow with members of the Málaga Chamber Orchestra at The Hotchkiss School Music Center.

Alexander Wilburn
concerts

Spanish sonatas and serenades for Easter

Adding some international vigor to Easter Weekend — or Semana Santa, “The Holy Week,” as it’s known in Spain — The Hotchkiss School held a performance by the Spanish string ensemble the Málaga Chamber Orchestra in the Esther Eastman Music Center on Saturday evening, March 30. Featuring six violins, two violas, two cellos, and a double bass, the chamber music orchestra, which has performed across Europe and the U.S., is led by violinist and Grammy-nominated music producer José Manuel Gil de Gálvez. He has shared the stage with renowned musicians like classical and flamenco guitarist Pepe Romero and South Korean classical cellist Hee-Young Lim and performed at locations like The Berlin Philharmonie, The Laeiszhalle in Hamburg, and The Seoul Arts Center.

With a flamboyant head of long ringlet curls and a mustache/goatee combination reminiscent of Colin Firth’s Elizabethan lord in “Shakespeare in Love,” Gil de Gálvez is a theatrical violinist to take in live, infusing his playing with a passionate performance that heats up lively numbers like the opening Spanish serenade, “Impresiones de España” by 19th-century composer Joaquín Malats. Gil de Gálvez was in full command during his captivating violin solo, “Adiós a la Alhambra” by composer Jesús de Monasterio, who served as honorary violinist of the Capilla Real de Madrid. “Adiós” is an example of de Monasterio’s Alhambrism style, the 19th-century nationalist romantic movement, which, like the contemporary Málaga Chamber Orchestra, was keenly interested in the restoration of music from the Spanish popular heritage.

A notable upcoming free concert is the spring finale before the Hotchkiss Summer Portals begin, held on Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. The Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined by guest conductor Vahan Mardirossian. He currently serves as artistic director and principal conductor of the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, as well as the principal conductor of the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong. Mardirossian will be joined on piano by Hotchkiss’s own Head of the Arts Department and Director of the Music Program Fabio Witkowski, as well as his wife, Gisele Witkowski, a piano instructor at The Hotchkiss School. The concert, titled “Vive le France!,” will feature works by French composers Hector Berlioz, Francis Poulenc, and Camille Saint-Saëns.

concerts

Latest News

Graceful stitching at the altar

Graceful stitching at the altar

An assortment of kneelers and pillows in needlepoint’ there are some done in crewel as well. Note the symbols used throughout the items.

Judith O'Hara Balfe

So much of what we know about religion comes from the written word, but much can be found in paintings, sculptures — and needlework.

Famous tapestries hang in castles and museums around the world, but some of the most beautiful pieces can be found on altars, on kneelers, and in the vestments and hangings found in great cathedrals and in some small country churches.

Keep ReadingShow less
craft

Harp guitar, hoops and hops at the brewery

Harp guitar, hoops and hops at the brewery

Stephen Bennett

Photo by John Coston

‘I hope you like guitars,” was Stephen Bennett’s opening line on Saturday, March 30 as he launched a two-hour solo performance flanked by guitars on all sides.

Bennett’s self-effacing humor peppered his brilliant finger-picking at the Great Falls Brewery in North Canaan as he played many familiar pieces ranging from “Oh Shenandoah” to the Cowardly Lion’s tune from the Wizard of Oz, “If I Only Had the Nerve.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Shanghai String Quartet coming to Hudson

Shanghai String Quartet coming to Hudson

The Shanghai String Quartet will be performing at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y. Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held in honor of Eugenia Zukerman, who will be stepping down as Artistic Director of the Clarion Concert series. The quartet will be playing selections by Joseph Haydn, Edvard Grieg and Zhou Long.

The Shanghai Quartet, composed of Weigang Li and Angelo Xiang Yu on violin, Honggang Li on viola and Nicholas Tzavaras on cello, are a world renowned chamber ensemble that has only recently begun touring again. In its illustrious 40 year history, the quartet has performed in Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Freer Gallery, as well as in festivals and concert halls across Europe and Asia. The group regularly performs in China and is the ensemble in residence for the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, and guest professors at the Shanghai Conservatory and Central Conservatory in Beijing. In 2020, the quartet took residence in the Tainjin Julliard School in China as faculty. The ensemble has been featured in over thirty recordings over the years, from Beethoven to Zhou Long’s “Poems from Tang”. The group is currently recording the complete Bartók quartets.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts