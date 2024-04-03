Spanish sonatas and serenades for Easter

Latest News
Graceful stitching at the altar
So much of what we know about religion comes from the written word, but much can be found in paintings, sculptures — and needlework.
Famous tapestries hang in castles and museums around the world, but some of the most beautiful pieces can be found on altars, on kneelers, and in the vestments and hangings found in great cathedrals and in some small country churches.
Father Matthew Calkins, of Grace Church in Millbrook, is justly proud of the altar frontals, pulpit falls, veils, scarves and vestments that are found at Grace Episcopal Church. He recently shared with members of the church, a “festival frontal” that was found in a box in the sacristy.
“Unused for many years due to stains on the silk damask,” he said in describing the treasure. He said the piece was removed and will be remounted on a new frontal that has been ordered.
Grace has an Altar Guild, led by Director Jean Hayes, who along with fellow Altar Guild member Susan Nestel carefully brought out and arranged the many pieces, most of which are placed between absorbent packing and kept in a mapmaker’s cabinet with large shallow drawers.
Calkins said that the “festival frontal” piece was made by Erica Wilson and was her first major piece created when Margaret Thorne Parshall began the Grace Needlework Guild. It was shown for the first time for Christmas services in 1955.
The Thorne name is well known in Millbrook, and for those interested in needlework, the name of Erica Wilson also is probably familiar. How they came together is an interesting story, and a fortuitous one for Grace Church.
Parshall had an interest in fine needlework, gathering together a group of friends, they began doing needlework at her Smithfield home, calling themselves “The Ecumenical Group.” At one point Parshall grew interested in The Royal School of Needlework, and invited one of their graduates, Erica Wilson, to come to Millbrook to teach the fine art of needlework. Wilson taught needlework to the ladies, and the needlework treasures of Grace Church grew, the recipient of many exquisite pieces.
At the time Wilson was persuaded to come to Millbrook, she was sure she was going to a place far from civilization. In a 1973 interview, she said, “I brought a big trunk of my own wool, thinking I was going to Indian Country, where such things wouldn’t be available.”
One of a set of altar cloths and hangings at Grace Church, done by the Grace Needlework Guild which was most active in the 1950;s and 1960’s, even into the 1970’s. The current Altar Guild takes care of the items now, prized possessions of the church, still in use throughout the year.Judith O'Hara Balfe
Wilson found Millbrook pleasant and civilized; she lived and worked with the Grace Needlework Guild from 1954 to 1957, when she married renowned furniture designer Valdimir Kagan and moved to New York City. She opened a shop there, which she ran for 33 years and wrote nine books on various forms of needlework, had a syndicated newspaper article called Needleplay, and hosted two Public Television series.
Some of her designs werepublished by the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue. She gained the title, the “Julia Child of of embroidery” as well as “America’s first lady of stitchery.”
Wilson died 2011.
A third famous name, Marianna Garthwaite Klaiman, was contacted about the “festival frontal” after discussions with the Millbrook Historical Society and the Altar Guild Klaiman is a textile historian who specializes in the study of Anglican and Episcopal ecclesiastical textiles. She is currently working on sacristies of New York.
Klaiman has been a fashion and collectibles expert at Sotheby’s, a former costume and textile conservator and an independent textile scholar.
On Thursday, March 21, Klaiman visited Grace Church to examine some of the fine embroidered pieces, as well as some crewel work, hangings, kneelers, bell pulls and other items. She shared her knowledge of Erica Wilson and the Royal School of Needlework.
Although the frontal piece was the main attraction, there were so many items for Klaiman to examine — with rich colors, damasks, intricate designs, and patterns with silk and metallic threaded embroidery.
Klaiman was impressed with the items, and she was also impressed with the fact that there was documentation concerning the work.
“The needlework, aside from being beautiful when used during services, also attests to the services of the many generations who contribute to the legacy,” she noted.
‘I hope you like guitars,” was Stephen Bennett’s opening line on Saturday, March 30 as he launched a two-hour solo performance flanked by guitars on all sides.
Bennett’s self-effacing humor peppered his brilliant finger-picking at the Great Falls Brewery in North Canaan as he played many familiar pieces ranging from “Oh Shenandoah” to the Cowardly Lion’s tune from the Wizard of Oz, “If I Only Had the Nerve.”
Bennett, who lives in West Cornwall with his wife Nancy, is a guitar virtuoso and composer who has played across the world and currently is treating the Northwest Corner to free performances. He is scheduled to appear on Saturday, April 6 at the Twelve Moons Coffeehouse in Falls Village at 8 p.m.
His 1909 harp guitar has been handed down from his great grandfather, who played the instrument on radio in Portland, Oregon, in the 1930s. The harp neck has no frets and provides bass notes to accompany the standard six-string neck.
Playing “The House of the Rising Sun,” a ballad of unknown authorship, the harp guitar was a good match for Bennett’s slower pace as he dropped his voice to a moody, gravely expression that rapt the audience’s attention.
Saturday night at Great Falls Brewery was not only a finger-picking extravaganza, it was a riveting basketball-dribbling March Madness night. In a Sweet 16 win over Duke, UConn women advanced to the Elite Eight.
Bennett’s continuous playing of a standard six-string, to a 1930 National Steel guitar, and his 1909 harp guitar along with a baritone guitar captivated those who came to hear him, but eyes couldn’t avoid an occasional glance at the game on the big-screen TV.
Bennett has been playing most of his life, and it the late 1980s he traveled to Oregon to join his mother and reconnect with long lost Oregon relatives. A visit to his uncle’s basement turned up the harp guitar, and everyone agreed it should be his.
“This is yours,” his uncle said after Bennett gave it a tune on the living room couch and began doodling. The rest is history, as they say. Bennett went on to compose for the instrument and later founded the annual Harp Guitar Gathering.
One song he wrote —“November” — for the harp guitar was playing on the sound system in a New York City restaurant in 2009, prompting Nancy, who was dining there, to ask the waiter what was playing. Later, she realized she knew the composer — it was the same Stephen Bennett she had once kissed at summer camp in Bristol, Connecticut, in 1969, and as they say the rest is history.
At the brewery, Bennett’s play list was improvisational at times, and always impressive and strong enough to elicit foot tapping and even table slapping at times. During longer pieces he seemed to fuse with the instrument. His finger-picking was fancy, rapid, crisp, explosive at times, trance-like at others and always seeming to make the guitar itself give its all.
His closing song was a dreamy Irish folk song — “The Star of County Down” — played on the harp guitar and is a ballad about “the prettiest girl in the county.”
It was a night for double applause: Bennett’s virtuosity and the Huskies advance.
The Shanghai String Quartet will be performing at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y. Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held in honor of Eugenia Zukerman, who will be stepping down as Artistic Director of the Clarion Concert series. The quartet will be playing selections by Joseph Haydn, Edvard Grieg and Zhou Long.
The Shanghai Quartet, composed of Weigang Li and Angelo Xiang Yu on violin, Honggang Li on viola and Nicholas Tzavaras on cello, are a world renowned chamber ensemble that has only recently begun touring again. In its illustrious 40 year history, the quartet has performed in Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Freer Gallery, as well as in festivals and concert halls across Europe and Asia. The group regularly performs in China and is the ensemble in residence for the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, and guest professors at the Shanghai Conservatory and Central Conservatory in Beijing. In 2020, the quartet took residence in the Tainjin Julliard School in China as faculty. The ensemble has been featured in over thirty recordings over the years, from Beethoven to Zhou Long’s “Poems from Tang”. The group is currently recording the complete Bartók quartets.
The concert is being dedicated to Clarion Concerts’ Artistic Director Eugenia Zukerman. Zukerman, a renowned flutist in her own right, will be retiring after about a decade in the role. Her career as a flutist has been praised by many, and she, like the Shanghai Quartet, has been featured on a plethora of high quality and renowned recordings over the years. Previously she was CBS Morning’s arts correspondent, leading to many connections in music and television that have lead to many inspiring guest performers for Clarion of the years. Zukerman was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, and wrote a book entitled “Like Falling Through a Cloud.”
“I feel very privileged to have been able to have worked with such wonderful musicians,” Zukerman said in an interview. She also thanks the board of directors, and is grateful for many years of wonderful music and fulfilling concerts.
For tickets to see the Shanghai String Quartet this Saturday, visit www.clarionconcerts.org. For more on Eugenia Zukerman and her many works in music and writing, visit www.eugeniazukerman.com.