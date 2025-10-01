Steven Willand, Jr.

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Steven Willand, Jr., 97, of Newton, died Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen in Newton.

Steven was born in Montclair and lived most of his childhood years in Fairfield. He graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell, then proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was the former owner and operator of Steven Willand, Inc. in Augusta until his retirement in 1994. Steven was a longtime Sussex County resident, spending many years in Frankford Township and Lafayette.

Steven was a lifetime member of the VFW. He found peace outdoors, enjoying bass fishing, fly fishing in Montana, and hunting in his younger years. One of his true joys in life was living on the lake in Connecticut before returning to New Jersey. He had a love of country music and enjoyed the simplicities of tending to his vegetable garden.

Steven was predeceased by his parents, Stephen Willand, Sr. and Mae (Paige) Willand; his first wife, SophieAnn Willand; and his second wife, Ruthmary Willand. He is survived by his children, Scott Willand and wife, Synda, and Suzanne Willand; his stepchildren, James, Mary and Richard Pellegrino; and his grandchildren, Sharyce, Statler, and Steffen.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Steven will be laid to rest in Frankford Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Steven’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Online condolences may be offered at www.smith
mccrackenfuneralhome.com.

