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Storm-damaged White Hart presses on with NASCAR Pit-Stop Party

Pedal to the metal

Storm-damaged White Hart presses on with NASCAR Pit-Stop Party

The hauler of two-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes, of ThorSport Racing, rolls past The White Hart on Thursday, July 9, as spectators cheer along the route.

Madi Long

SALISBURY — Days after the July 4 storm left the White Hart Inn and much of Salisbury without power, electricity was restored 24 hours before the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Hauler Parade on Thursday, July 9, giving staff just enough time to salvage the inn’s planned pit-stop party.

Staff, community members and clean-up crews worked around the clock to clear storm debris from the White Hart lawn, allowing the inn to deliver on its promise of prime parade viewing.

Although the storm claimed one of the property’s largest signature trees, the lawn was ready by Thursday afternoon as fans gathered with drinks and popcorn to watch the haulers pass by at 4:30 p.m.

The inn opened its outdoor bar and indoor taproom, while Lime Rock Park sponsors, including Coca-Cola and Foolproof Brewing Company, served beverages to the crowd.

White Hart Inn Hotel Manager Dan Winkley said the experience underscored how much the community can accomplish when people come together.

“It’s definitely been challenging, and yet at the same time so rewarding to see the communities, our team, our neighbors and private and public companies come together and really work to get this town cleaned up,” Winkley said.

The July 4 storm brought down one of the inn's largest trees, pulling power lines with it and leaving the property, its guests and neighboring residents without electricity and internet service for several days.

Winkley said power was restored Wednesday, just one day before the pit-stop party, allowing staff to finalize plans for the event and determine what they could realistically offer guests.

Thursday's sunshine was a welcome change after days of rain and cleanup efforts.

Adding to the atmosphere, Foolproof Brewing Company of Bridgeport offered samples of its Lime Rock Park brews, including Lefthander Lager and Race-Day IPA. Spencer Churchill, director of operations at the Bridgeport location, said the company has created a special-edition can for every race since partnering with Lime Rock last year. For the NASCAR weekend, Foolproof served Stock Car IPA.

NASCAR drivers stopped by the lawn around 4:45 p.m. to sign autographs as fans lined up to meet them. One fan, Carl from Long Island, who also attended the NASCAR weekend last year, said the return of the series was worth the trip.

“For me at least, last year was like a dream weekend,” he said, adding that the now 30-year-old has been a NASCAR fan since he was four. “I always thought the Truck Series would be perfect for Lime Rock, and it was everything I could’ve hoped for. As long as they keep coming back, I’m gonna keep showing up.”

The event was a preview of the weekend to come. Lime Rock officials, who also worked around the clock to clean up significant storm damage to the track, said they were ready for the race.

Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Kistner said they received “incredible help” from volunteers and sponsors, including Housatonic Racing Development, Geoff’s Equipment, Green Acres Landscaping and Segalla Construction. He also expressed gratitude to Lime Rock’s maintenance staff for all their hard work in getting Lime Rock race-ready.

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