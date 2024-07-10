Teen cast to play ‘As You Like It’

The cast poses for a photo after dress rehearsal for “As You Like It.”

Provided
sharon playhouse

SHARON — The Sharon Playhouse will host Shakespeare in the Country with the upcoming musical comedy “As You Like It” on Friday, July 12, at 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Equus Effect in Sharon.

The cast is made up of 15 teenagers, most of whom are local, and the show will be directed by Salisbury native Michael Baldwin. With a runtime of 75 minutes, this one-act production is “just enough time to tell the story, while also allowing the community to enjoy the outdoor environment” according to Baldwin.

“As You Like It” is a dream-like tale that encapsulates all that comes with being a friend, family member, and lover. Forced to leave their homes, the three main characters, Orlando, Rosalind, and Celia, flee to the Forest of Arden. There, they are welcomed and embraced, finding both community and acceptance under the stars.

The actors will be accompanied by live bluegrass music composed by Music Director Jeff Raab and played by a small band of local musicians.

Unlike most Sharon Playhouse productions, “As You Like It,” will be performed outside the theater. The Equus Effect, run by Sharon resident Jane Strong, works to “provide veterans, first responders and others who live and work in high stress environments with practical tools to build healthy, authentic relationships through purposeful engagement with horses.”

The choice for the show to run at Equus was a simple one after Baldwin’s breath was taken away upon visiting the farm last year. As he explained, the round pen provides the perfect pastoral setting for the whimsical plot that is “As You Like It.”

Having grown up through the Playhouse as an actor, intern, and now director, Baldwin emphasized the importance of this community space. He exclaimed that this show will be “truly magical” from the talent of the actors to the original bluegrass score, all while set on sprawling farm property.

Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at www.sharonplayhouse.org. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the work done by The Equus Effect.

