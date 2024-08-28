Unlock Full Access To The Lakeville Journal Digital Edition

The Lakeville Journal - August 29, 2024

Download directly

Latest News

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Hans Pedersen, age 7, of Sharon, showed his Guernsey, Paisley, at the Dutchess County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24. The calf was born Dec. 12, 2023, and is from Coon Brothers Farm in Amenia.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County 9th annual Agricultural Forum was held on Aug. 22 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.
Local farmers, elected officials, and representatives from conservancy organizations attended the forum to discuss agricultural history and how the industry is a critical component of the county’s economic success, generating over $45 million in sales.

A. Gregg Pulver, Dutchess County Comptroller and farmer, began the forum by introducing representatives of the agricultural community and elected officials who share the same vision: “the promotion of agriculture, horticulture, mechanical and domestic arts, fine arts, and allied sciences through education, instruction, display, and competition.”

agriculture

Dutchess Co. Fair offers something for everyone

Fairgoers at this year’s Dutchess County Fair from Aug. 20-25 enjoyed thrilling rides on the Midway, including on this flying chair ride. The annual fair in Rhinebeck is one of the largest attractions in Dutchess County with 12 acres of fairgrounds and barns showcasing livestock, along with three show arenas, free entertainment and plenty to eat.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County Fair has ended for the season, which ran from Aug. 20 until Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Dutchess County Fair designated 12 acres of the fairgrounds to showcase local livestock. This included 12 barns housing dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and rabbits, three show arenas with daily scheduled events, and workroom demonstrations.

community

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

A celebration of Joan Palmer’s life and a display of some of Joan’s life work of art will be held Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Town Grove Senior Building, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville Ct. 06039.

Witness her passion of arts and a life well lived.

obituaries