schools

Senior projects put craft and curiosity on display at Housy

Senior projects put craft and curiosity on display at Housy

Christopher Race produced this 33-inch, 30-ounce torpedo-style baseball bat as part of his senior Capstone project at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Seniors at Housatonic Valley Regional High School showcased a wide range of hands-on skills and career interests as they presented their Capstone projects on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Levi Elliott of Millerton restored a 1993 Dodge 350D two-wheel-drive dually truck, working under the guidance of his mentor and advisor, Roger Ellwood of Sharon, whom Elliott described as being “like a grandpa.”

The truck had been stored in a barn in Tennessee, meaning structural rust was not an issue, though there was some surface rust and a few dents. Elliott replaced the five-speed manual transmission and the truck bed and described sandblasting as “the dirtiest job” of the entire process.

The electrical system, he said, “was a mess,” requiring him to start from scratch with help from a friend. Elliott estimated he has invested about $6,000 in the restoration, noting that comparable trucks can sell for as much as $16,000. He plans to register and insure the vehicle once he earns his driver’s license.

Matt McGuire of North Canaan, who hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement, centered his project on learning about state police work. He contacted the State Police Troop B barracks and was paired with advisor Trooper Lance Carlson, a K9 officer and HVRHS graduate.

Through the project, McGuire learned about the range of situations troopers encounter during their shifts, including traffic enforcement and responding to injured animals in the roadway. He also gained exposure to fingerprinting, dispatch operations, and the Ford Explorers used by troopers. McGuire noted that Carlson’s vehicle includes “a bed in the back for the dog.”

Asked why he wants to become a police officer, McGuire said simply, “I like helping people.”

Christopher Race of Lakeville, a baseball player, took a different approach, choosing to make both a bat and a baseball from scratch. His first attempt at crafting a bat from a block of maple using only a hammer and chisel was unsuccessful. After gaining access to a lathe and receiving training, he produced a 33-inch, 30-ounce torpedo-style bat.

Race also created a baseball using leather, a bouncy ball for the core, and extensive string wrapping. Reflecting on the process, he said he learned that “projects don’t always go as planned, so you have to adapt to reach the goal.”

schools

Latest News

Stissing Center announces expansive 2026 season

Stissing Center announces expansive 2026 season
The opening of the 2026 season at The Stissing Center on Jan. 31 will feature Grammy winner Rosanne Cash(pictured with John Leventhal).
Vivian Wang

There’s something for everyone at the Stissing Center for Arts & Culture, the welcoming nonprofit performing arts space in the heart of Pine Plains, New York. The center’s adventurous 2026 season is designed to appeal to all audiences, with a curated mix of local and visiting artists working across a range of disciplines, from bluegrass to Beethoven, from Bollywood to burlesque.

The season opens Saturday, Jan. 31, with Spark!, a multimedia concert that will also preview the center’s fifth year of presenting performances that inspire, entertain and connect the community. Spark! features Grammy Award-winning Rosanne Cash, one of the country’s preeminent singer-songwriters, whose artistry bridges country, folk and rock with a distinctly literary strain of American songwriting.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

American Mural Project names new executive director

American Mural Project names new executive director

Jennifer Chrein is the new executive director of the American Mural Project.

Provided

When Jennifer Chrein first stepped inside the cavernous mill building on Whiting Street in Winsted and looked up at the towering figures of the American Mural Project, she had no idea what she was walking into.

“I had been invited by a friend to attend an event in May 2024,” Chrein recalled. That friend, she said, had a ticket they couldn’t use and thought she’d enjoy it. “I didn’t know anything about AMP. I didn’t Google it — nothing.”

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Stanfordville author debuts children’s book inspired by real-life horse

Stanfordville author debuts children’s book inspired by real-life horse

Author Karen Belove and her horse, Sally, the inspiration for the titular character of her debut children’s book.

Provided

Karen Belove, of Stanfordville, said her first children’s book wrote itself one day after more than a decade of thinking about it.

Belove’s debut book, “Cotton Candy Sally Finds a Home,” is a heartfelt tale about the trials of youth and horse training. It follows Cotton Candy Sally, a horse born in Iowa and later sold to a facility in New York City, and a young girl named Kara as she navigates adolescence and the death of a parent.

Keep ReadingShow less
author profile

‘Conversant’ opens at Troutbeck

‘Conversant’ opens at Troutbeck
Natalia Zukerman

Visitors gathered at Troutbeck in Amenia for the opening of “Conversant” on Friday, Jan. 16, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist E.E. Kono, presented in collaboration with the Wassaic Project. Kono, an alumna of the Wassaic Project’s Winter Residency program, created a series of luminous egg tempera paintings inspired by Troutbeck’s landscape, history and legacy as a site of social and intellectual exchange. The works incorporate silverpoint, locally sourced pigments and recurring clematis motifs, referencing the estate’s history as a gathering place for artists, thinkers and social reformers. The exhibition will end with an artist talk on April 19.

Natalia Zukerman

exhibit