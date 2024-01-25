music
02/03/2024
02/04/2024
Fisher Center at Bard, Sosnoff Theater
Manor Ave.
12504
Annandale-On-Hudson, N.Y.
United States
The Orchestra Now (TŌN) Season Premiere

On Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m., The Orchestra Now presents its season premiere: Stephanie Blythe Sings Brahms.

The Orchestra Now, the visionary orchestra and master’s degree program founded by Bard College president, conductor, educator and music historian Leon Botstein, returns to launch its 2024 winter/spring season at Bard’s Fisher Center with a concert featuring Metropolitan Opera star Stephanie Blythe in an all-Brahms program. The performance also features tenor Joshua Blue. Tickets: Priced at $15–$35 are available online at fishercenter.bard.edu, or by calling 845.758.7900. Patrons can RSVP for the free concert at Simon’s Rock at ton.bard.edu/events/schumann

Second chance at love in Robinson's new novel

Roxana Robinson
Beowulf Sheehan

Cornwall resident and author Roxana Robinson’s newest novel explores the unique challenges of finding love later in life.

“Leaving” is the story of two high school lovers, Warren and Sarah, who are reunited decades later. Their passion reignited, they must now grapple with the nuanced difficulties they bring to their new/old love story after two separate and full lives spent apart.

A dish best served cold

Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, Carroll O'Connor and a cigar.

MGM Studios

I was feeling surly recently, so I dialed up “revenge movies” on the streaming gizmo.

There are a lot of revenge movies.

‘When hatred gets out of hand’

Dividends

Felice Cohen, a journalist, writer and professional organizer, spoke about her 2010 book “What Papa Told Me” to an online audience via the David M. Hunt Library Thursday, Jan. 18.

The “papa” in question was her grandfather, Murray Schwartzbaum, from Szczekociny, Poland, who as a Jewish boy survived five years in eight different Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Sculpture at The Mount

The Berkshires-based SculptureNow outdoor art exhibition, which has been hosted at The Mount in Lenox, Mass., for the past nine years, has been adopted as an official Mount program.

The newly renamed Sculpture at The Mount will continue to present the work of rising and longtime artists while maintaining the variety of styles and mediums that visitors to the popular showcase have come to expect. The exhibit entertained over 55,000 guests in 2023.

