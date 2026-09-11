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talks
09/17/2026
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies
2801 Sharon Turnpike
12545
Millbrook, N.Y.
United States
The Pyrocene: Living in a New Age of Fire

Environmental historian Stephen Pyne, a leading authority on the history and management of fire, joins Cary Institute ecologist Winslow Hansen for a conversation about humanity’s changing relationship with fire. They will explore the rise of megafires, the difference between “bad fire” and “good fire,” and how climate change, fossil fuel combustion and land-use decisions have reshaped fire behavior. The discussion will also consider how communities, policy and land stewardship might help restore a more balanced relationship with fire. The program will also be livestreamed. 7 p.m. Free; registration required at caryinstitute.org

Olivia Montoya
talks

Latest News

Climber dies after 40-foot fall at St. John’s Ledges in Kent

Climber dies after 40-foot fall at St. John’s Ledges in Kent

The view from St. John’s Ledges along the Appalachian Trail in Kent (photo provided)

KENT–A 30-year-old Great Barrington man died Thursday after falling approximately 40 feet while rock climbing at St. John’s Ledges along the Appalachian Trail in Kent.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Environmental Conservation Police responded to the area at around 2:30 p.m. off River Road and announced the man’s death later that day.

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Four generations: Perotti & Sons to mark 100 years

Four generations: Perotti & Sons to mark 100 years

William Perotti & Sons plumbing and heating business will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a party on Sept. 18. Among the family members are Frank Perotti, seated, and Charlie, Mary and Jean Perotti standing.

Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN – It is a story that combines the realization of the American dream, the strong bonds of family, and a love of community.

It began 100 years ago, when William Perotti opened a small plumbing shop in a barn on Lower Road. A century later, William Perotti & Sons is a flourishing enterprise run by his descendants, including members of the fourth generation.

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business

Modular homes at Cornwall housing site are headed elsewhere

Modular homes at Cornwall housing site are headed elsewhere

The second of two modular homes awaited relocation from the proposed Millard Brook affordable housing site on Route 7 to its permanent site on Dark Entry Road on Sept. 2.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — The sight of two new modular homes at the Millard Brook property on Route 7, led some passing motorists last week to wonder whether the proposed affordable housing development on the site was becoming a reality.

But the homes, which were still wrapped, were headed elsewhere.

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affordable housing
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Camp Brook Greenway reopening likely pushed to spring 2027

Camp Brook Greenway reopening likely pushed to spring 2027
Camp Brook Greenway, where volunteers are preparing the property for a likely spring 2027 reopening.
Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN — The planned fall reopening of Camp Brook Greenway, a 27.45-acre town-owned recreation area behind Caddie Shack and State Line Pizza, will likely be postponed until spring 2027 as volunteers continue preparing the property for public use.

First Selectman Jesse Bunce said the town had hoped to reopen the greenway this fall. Volunteers, however, would like to continue working through the fall to ensure the property is ready before welcoming visitors.

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trails

Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

First responders prepare the landing zone for LifeStar at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Madi Long

LAKEVILLE — Three people were seriously injured when a Tesla Cybertruck went off Lime Rock Road about 1,000 feet west of White Hollow Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, according to Lakeville Hose Company Chief Jason Wilson.

One occupant was flown by Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital, while another was taken by ambulance to Waterbury Trauma Center and the third to Sharon Hospital.

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police news

Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Artist Eve Biddle and Tremaine Gallery Director Terri Moore.

D.H. Callahan

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Tremaine Gallery at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville opened its new show, “Field Notes,” with works by multidisciplinary artist Eve Biddle.

Biddle is best known in the area as one of the founders of the iconic Wassaic Project in the hamlet of Wassaic, New York. The project, which is part art incubator, part gallery, part studio and a whole lot of community, is housed in an old converted grain elevator right next to the Metro North train tracks. It’s credited by many as the spark that revitalized the hamlet, which now boasts a craft bakery, a curated wine and liquor store, a pizza hot spot, the Lantern.

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exhibit
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