Tom Morrison speaks at Noble Horizons

Author Tom Morrison provided some insight into the creative process behind his series of legal farces at a talk and book signing at Noble Horizons Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Morrison was interviewed by former Lakeville Journal executive editor Cynthia Hochswender about his latest novel, “Who Put the Bots in The Tort$?” and his interest in writing fiction after a 50-year legal career.

Morrison said he wrote a “spy novel” (his emphasis) when he was in the Air Force after law school.

He didn’t know anything about espionage and the manuscript “never saw the light of day.”

Many years later, as he contemplated his retirement, the idea of writing fiction became appealing again.

Only this time he decided to write about something he knew about — lawyers.

Hochswender asked if he had to train himself “not to write a lawyer.”

Morrison said he took some pride in developing a clear and concise writing style during his legal career.

“Tell a story that the judge and jury can understand.”

He said most of his colleagues appreciated his legal writing style, except one “curmudgeon” who referred to it as “Morrison Newsweek style.”

“I took that as a compliment.”

Asked if he uses an editor for his fiction, Morrison said no.

He writes the first draft in pencil on legal pads, and then edits once the manuscript is typed into a computer.

He does have someone who performs copy editing tasks for him.

Hochswender asked about finding an agent and publisher.

Morrison said after he finished the first of the four legal novels, he spent a year sending out inquiries to agents, with no luck.

He then took it to a small publisher he once represented, and they agreed to publish it.

Asked about writers he finds inspiring, Morrison said Joseph Heller’s “Catch 22” made a deep impression on him.

He was amazed by the book’s energy. “Every page was dripping with parody and satire.”

“I’m trying to do to the legal profession what Heller did to the Army Air Corps.”