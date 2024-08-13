Torrington High graduates win critics' choice award at Agrigento film festival in Italy
Photo by Jennifer Almquist
people

Torrington High graduates win critics' choice award at Agrigento film festival in Italy

Award-winning Torrington filmmakers (and recent graduates of Torrington High School) Bobo Lwin, Trevor Llewellyn, and Mateusz Haratyk, received commendations from Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone and Congresswoman Jahana Hayes in a ceremony at Town Hall. They were accompanied by their mentors from the Connecticut Academy For the Arts (CAFTA)Teresa and John Sullivan, and cheered on by their family and friends.

Their silent film, “Nailed,” inspired by the writing of 1934 Nobel Prize-winning author Luigi Pirandello, won the Critics’ Award at the eponymous film festival held in Agrigento, in Sicily, Italy.

people

Jubilee Country Luncheon

Jubilee Country Luncheon

We look forward to seeing you!

June recorded real estate transfers in Goshen

June recorded real estate transfers in Goshen

92 Sandy Beach Road, a renovated two bedroom, one

bath cottage on .49 acres right on the shore of Tyler

Lake, sold quickly for $670,000 on June 7.

Christine Bates

GOSHEN — Wedged between Cornwall to the west, Litchfield to the east, and Torrington to the north the town of Goshen has Woodridge Lake, 1,300-acre lake community, a low 14.2 tax rate, and the Goshen Agriculture Fair. There were nine recorded sales in June. By mid-July there were 20 residential lots available and nine single family homes listed on the MLS ranging in price from $294,000 to $2,450,000.

Transactions

real estate

Fundraising efforts ramp up after Kemmerer Farm fire

Fundraising efforts ramp up after Kemmerer Farm fire

Fire on July 18 claimed crops, barns and all equipment at the Kemmerer Farm in Stanfordville.

Emily Hay Kemmerer

STANFORD — Following the fire that devastated the Kemmerer Farm on July 18, the Kemmerers are attempting to rebuild their livelihood with support from the local community.

The family lost all of their crops and hay, three barns and their farming equipment.

community

Making marbled paper at Scoville

Making marbled paper at Scoville

Chistina DiMarco prepares the paint for marbling at Scoville Memorial Library, July 28.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Open an old book and chances are the endpapers will consist of a colorful, swirling design.

Artist Christina Di Marco came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday morning, July 28, to lead a class in the basics of paper marbling.

classes