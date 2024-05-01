Trade Secrets returns to Lakeville May 18
Anne Day
The renowned gardening event Trade Secrets is returning for its 24th edition on May 18 and 19, 2024. Trade Secrets is the primary fundraiser for Project SAGE, a non-profit domestic violence agency serving Northwest Connecticut and the surrounding communities in New York and Massachusetts.

On May 18, attendees will have the opportunity to explore six exceptional gardens curated to inspire both novice gardeners and seasoned enthusiasts alike. From Bunny Williams and John Rosselli’s stunning landscapes to the picturesque Millbrook gardens, discover a wealth of ideas and creativity to elevate your green space. Then, on May 19, Lime Rock Park in Lakeville will transform into a haven for plant lovers and garden aficionados. Explore over 40 vendors showcasing the finest garden antiques and rare plants, all while supporting Project SAGE’s mission to end domestic violence and abuse.

“Trade Secrets is not just a garden event; it’s a blooming celebration of community, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Project SAGE. I am inspired by the transformative impact of Trade Secrets on our mission. Over the past 23 years, the funds generated by this horticultural extravaganza have helped many, rippling through our community, fostering awareness, advocacy, and empowerment. Together, through Trade Secrets, we nurture gardens and the strength to cultivate safe, thriving communities free from domestic violence and abuse,” said Kelly Rybczyk, Interim Executive Director at Project SAGE.

Visit TradesecretsCT.com or call (860) 364-1080 for more information.

