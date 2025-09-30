Troopers escort Town Clerk out of Town Hall

NORTH CANAAN — Town Clerk Jean Jacquier was ordered to leave Town Hall by Connecticut State Police (CSP) officers at the request of First Selectman Brian Ohler Monday, Sept. 29.

The incident occurred when Jacquier entered the Town Clerk’s office after nearly eight months of absence. She said she was there to help staff prepare for the election.

Her return came days after Torrington Superior Court ruled she cannot appear as a Democratic candidate on the November ballot due to improper completion of the endorsement paperwork.

Jacquier has been elected Town Clerk four times. She vacated her physical office in February 2025. “I did not resign. I did not quit. I just left,” Jacquier testified Sept. 12. “I couldn’t stand the turmoil.”

She said Ohler was not present Sept. 29. The town’s executive assistant Paul Mattingly called Troop B.

The CSP Public Information Office stated, “Troopers made contact with the First Selectman, who reported that this individual, Jacquier, had abandoned her position with the town and he was authorized to have her removed from the building following a court proceeding last week. Jacquier was directed to collect her belongings and leave the premises. Jacquier was verbally notified of the trespass order in place and left without further incident.”

A lengthy statement from Town Hall later that day states Jacquier was removed to protect town staff and documents “from any potential malice.” It states she “caused a great disturbance” and was present “against stated orders.”

Jacquier said she did not receive a court order barring her from Town Hall.

When asked about the “stated orders,” North Canaan’s legal counsel Randy DiBella clarified it is not a court order but rather an order by the selectmen.

Town Hall’s statement notes that Jacquier similarly returned to the Town Clerk’s office on Aug. 14, at which time CSP was notified “and Jean was told that if she wanted to return that her legal team would need to communicate that intent with the Town of North Canaan’s legal team. There was no such effort made on Jean’s behalf as of that incident.”

The full statement from Town Hall was posted to Facebook on the “Town of North Canaan, Connecticut” page.

A Sept. 30 press release from the Democratic Town Committee condemns the actions of Ohler, stating, “The First Selectman has no jurisdiction over the office of the Town Clerk” and “he grossly overstepped his authority.”

Jacquier’s current term as Town Clerk ends in November. She said she has continued to perform job duties in her time away from the office.

The story was written by Riley Klein with reporting from Ruth Epstein.