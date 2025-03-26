Union Station’s newest tenant

NORTH CANAAN — Physical therapist Mike Mangini has shifted operations to a new space on the second floor of the Canaan Union Depot building at 75 Main St. in North Canaan.

The new space has plenty of room and ample parking outside, he said.

The waiting room is actually in the hallway, where there are two comfortable armchairs for clients.

Mangini noted that when clients are finished with their session, they can drop in at the New England Accordion Museum on the first floor.