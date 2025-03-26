Unmasking ‘Holland’ at The Triplex

Ben Elliot, left, Creative Director of Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington and Andrew Sodroski, screenwriter of the movie “Holland” introduce the film at a special screening on March 22. Sodroski warned the audience thatthe film is, “Bonkers, twisty, fun.”and “a wild and crazy ride.”

L. Tomaino
film

Unmasking ‘Holland’ at The Triplex

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington offered a special screening of the movie “Holland” on March 22 with the screenwriter of the film, Andrew Sodroski, on hand after the film to answer questions. He is a resident of Berkshire County.

“Holland” stars Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, who plays her husband, and Gael Garcia Bernal, who plays her friend. Before the start of the film, Sodroski warned the audience that it would be a “wild and crazy ride” but also “bonkers, twisty, fun.”

“The whole movie is about what you see and don’t see. The surface versus underneath,” said Sodroski.

This film delves deep below the surface into the ways that darkness exists in the worst possible cases. Anyone viewing the film should be aware that at its core is a serious mental illness and should bear that in mind should they decide to watch.

The film takes place in Holland, Michigan, which Sodroski chose because he wanted a “specific place with a specific subculture.” In Holland, they celebrate their Dutch heritage with a yearly festival complete with Dutch costumes, wooden shoes, traditional Dutch dancing, a parade, windmills, and tulips. Sodroski used this surface for a “technicolor experience. A sort of dreamworld which in a little while is ripped away.”He admitted to being influenced by his admiration of David Lynch’s films.

In the movie’s Holland, “Smooth surfaces matter. When you leave your house, you always look presentable.”

The movie begins with Kidman’s character having lost a pearl earring (calling to mind Dutch painter Vermeer’s “Girl With a Pearl Earring”) and in her search of her perfect house and her husband’s model train shed, she finds indications of his secret life. At first imagining an affair, she finds an even deeper, darker secret.

During the question-and-answer period, Sodrosky explained that he wrote the screenplay soon after film school, thirteen years ago. He said that “Holland” was on the Black List, “a list of all the most popular unproduced screenplays which have been bought but never seen,” for many years. These scripts are passed amid other screenwriters, producers, and directors. They vote for the best and “Holland” topped the list in 2013.

Sodrosky thought this meant “Holland” would soon be developed into a film, but it took years to find financing, a cast, and a director. “Finally,” he said, “they got Nicole Kidman who brought in director Mimi Cave.”

Sodroski was pleased with the finished film. “It is very, very close to the first draft. The visual world is close. It was like a mind meld with Mimi Cave.”He admitted it can be hard to hand the screenplay over to a director. “They take control,” adding that movies are “always a collaboration with the director, writer, studio, and cast.”

In the end, he said, “You do think about the audience and what experience you want them to have. You’re building a roller coaster and what kind of ride you’re going to give them.”

“Holland” can be seen on Amazon Prime starting March 27.

film

Latest News

Hotchkiss lacrosse ices Kingswood Oxford 19-0

Hotchkiss lacrosse ices Kingswood Oxford 19-0

LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School opened the girls varsity lacrosse season with a big win in the snow against Kingswood Oxford School.

The Bearcats won 19-0 in a decisive performance March 26. Twelve different players scored for Hotchkiss, led by Coco Sheronas with four goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss sports

HVRHS releases second quarter honor roll

HVRHS releases second quarter honor roll

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the second quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2024-2025 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

Grade 9: Parker Beach (Cornwall), Mia Belter (Salisbury), Lucas Bryant (Cornwall), Addison Green (Kent), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Karmela Quinion (North Canaan), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury), Emery Wisell (Kent).

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs

Thomas Ditto

Thomas Ditto

ANCRAMDALE — Thomas Ditto of Ancramdale, born Thomas David DeWitt Aug. 11, 1944 in New York City changing his surname to Ditto at marriage, passed peacefully on Pi Day, March 14, 2025. He was a husband, father, artist, scientist, Shakespeare scholar, visionary, inventor, actor, mime, filmmaker, clown, teacher, lecturer, colleague, and friend. Recipient of numerous grants, awards and honors in both the arts and sciences, a Guggenheim and NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts fellow, he was a creative genius beyond his time. In addition to authoring scores of papers, he held several patents and invented the first motion capture system and the Ditto-scope, a radically new kind of telescope. He was a pioneer in computer generated video, film, and performance.

When not hard at work, he was always there to help when needed and he knew how to bring smiles to faces. He loved his family and pets and was supportive of his wife’s cat rescue work.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Winifred Anne Carriere

Winifred Anne Carriere

SHARON — Winifred Anne Carriere passed away on March 6, 2025, at the age of 87. A resident of Sharon for many years, she later retired to Ancramdale, New York.

Born in New Haven to writers Albert Carriere and Winifred Osborn, Anne grew up in New York City. Raised in a Quaker family, she attended Friends Seminary, and The University of Wisconsin. Anne studied American Architectural History through Bard College’s University Without Walls. For her degree, she wrote a comprehensive history of the architecture of Sharon during its first hundred years.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries