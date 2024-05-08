Volunteers rescue terrier in quarry

Northwest Regional Rope Rescue Team rappelled into the quarry at Mineral Technologies to rescue Rippy.

Lyndsay Burr
NORTH CANAAN — Rippy the terrier mix was found deep in Minerals Technologies’ quarry on Lower Road Tuesday, May 7.

After getting spooked on a Saturday afternoon walk, Rippy dashed away from his handler and was lost. Animal Control Officer Lyndsay Burr was notified Monday by a pedestrian who heard barking coming from the quarry.

“I went out there as soon as I could,” said Burr, who confirmed barking coming from within the quarry but could not locate Rippy. “My heart was racing.”

She contacted First Selectman Brian Ohler, who promptly arrived with a drone fashioned with a thermal imaging camera. It is believed the dog was seeking shelter in a crevice, as he was not detected by the drone.

Rippy the terrier was happy to go home.Lyndsay Burr

The next day, MinTech crews heard barking and the search resumed. The dog was spotted on a rocky ledge about 30-feet below ground level.

Unable to reach Rippy, workers called Canaan Fire Company for help. The tower ladder proved to be too short so the searchers turned to the Northwest Regional Rope Rescue Team (a team of firefighters from across the Northwest Corner who participate in rope rescues).

The climbers rappelled into the quarry, secured Rippy in a crate and lifted him back to the surface. The dog was reported to be dehydrated, hungry and traumatized. He appeared to have an injured leg but was otherwise unharmed.

“He went home and got cleaned up,” said Burr. “He was happy to be back with his mom.”

Burr said in her six years as ACO she has never experienced a situation like Rippy’s. “It was a learning experience for sure."

Volunteer responders from North Canaan, Norfolk, Sharon, Salisbury, Riverton and Amenia, N.Y. all contributed to Rippy’s rescue.

The team of volunteers that saved Rippy.Ashley Burr

