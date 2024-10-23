salisbury p&z

Wake Robin applicants revise proposal; neighbors remain opposed to renovation

SALISBURY — Altered plans were presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 16 at the third round of a public hearing to redevelop the Wake Robin Inn.

“Not one of these changes downsizes the enormity of this project,” said Lakeville resident Darryl Peck, encapsulating much of the public response to the amended plans.

Representatives of the applicant (Aradev LLC), led primarily by landscape architect Mark Arigoni of SLR Consulting, presented an updated development plan for the property. The changes were intended to address and respect concerns from the public and from P&Z voiced at the first two meetings of the public hearing.

Major changes to the design included moving the pool and spa, previously intended to be installed adjacent to Wells Hill Road, further back on the property, closer to the existing Inn site. Cottages, which were to be built elsewhere, will take the place of the pool and spa alongside the road in the revised schema.

The new events barn, which will house a casual restaurant, was downsized “by about 20%” from a 200 person maximum occupancy to 125, according to Arigoni. Other measures in the report included a tree health survey meant to inform a preservation plan, reducing nighttime operating hours, installing a curfew on events, stringent volume control rules for outdoor music and runoff infrastructure.

P&Z reacted positively to the updated plan, with secretary Martin Whalen saying, “It looks like a much better plan than the one they had before.” P&Z vice chair Cathy Shyer said. “I do think it is better, and I think it responded to a lot of the neighbors’ concerns.” “Tremendous job,” added commission member Robert Riva.

“I certainly think it’s a big improvement,” said P&Z chair Michael Klemens — “at least the commission thinks this is a big improvement.”

The public was less enthusiastic, citing continued concerns from earlier meetings of the hearing including noise and light pollution, increased traffic, doubts about the town’s sewage capacity, parking (both too much and too little), and aesthetic and cultural issues.

Several neighbors asked how the measures described by the applicant to control crowds and noise will be enforced. Resident Andy Plesser suggested that the events barn will be too big to police the stated 125 person limit. Fellow resident Peck entertained the idea of having a police presence at events to enforce limitations – “Perhaps, if that were a requirement, this project is completely wrong for Lakeville,” he said.

The biggest complaints seemed to be about the size of the project, and the effects such a development would have on the town.

“The project is overscaled for the neighborhood,” said resident David Bright. Plesser agreed, saying, “the project is on a scale that’s unacceptable.”

“It’s out of character with the neighborhood,” said resident Julie Norwell, echoing many other complaints about the impacts the development will have on the area.

There were also complaints levied against P&Z itself, questioning conflict of interest in the Commission with the project. Resident Joe Costa requested that any commission members with personal ties to the applicant be recused from any vote that might impact the decision.

Not all public feedback was negative: 45 year Lakeville resident Peter Oliver contributed that “the applicants have done a fine job,” while Robin Leech said, “the plan is wonderful.”

The conversation is far from over: “There will be at least two other public hearings on this,” said Klemens.

The next hearing will be conducted at the P&Z’s regular meeting on Nov. 18, with another following later in the month.

