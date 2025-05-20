Wake Robin hearing date to be decided next month

Latest News
Celebrating food, wine and the spirit of giving, the community invited to a festive social evening at the Litchfield Community Center at 421 Bantam Road, on Wednesday, May 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for the 7th annual “A Tasteful Event” fundraiser to benefit FISH/Friends in Service to Humanity of Northwestern Connecticut, recognizing efforts for those facing food insecurity and the homeless of the Northwest Corner for more than 50 years.
Several area restaurants, caterers, bakers, and spirit distillers have volunteered to prepare savory and sweet treats for event supporters. Attendees will enjoy music from Jacque Williams Entertainment.
Supporters will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring gift baskets, a variety of wines, picnic fare, a dinner for six delivered to your home, an Energy Fitness membership, children’s books, toys and numerous gift certificates to area restaurants and for services.
Celebrity “Food Tasting” Judges are Julia Scharnberg, Lisa Ferris, Matthew Daly, Jeff Geddes and Jack Sheedy, who will be awarding trophies to the event's food providers for best savory and best sweet treats, favorite distiller and event newcomers, and for best in show presentation/display.
Showcasing favorite specialty and ethnic dishes include: The Venetian, DaCapo of Litchfield, Espresso 59, Ciesco Catering Company, Litchfield Distillery, Noujaim’s Bistro, The Nutmeg Fudge Company, Love It Vegan, Vera Roma Grille and Bar, Red Horse Bakery, Kaylan’s Kitchen, Café 38, Clevelands' Country Store and La Guera Mexican Grill & Cantina – some entering in both categories.
All ATE patrons will have the chance to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award favorite. More than thirty area businesses and individuals have generously donated as event sponsors and will be recognized, including Title Sponsors: Northwest Community Bank, Torrington Savings Bank and the Allan Borghesi family; Platinum Sponsors – Thomaston Savings Bank, Brooks, Todd and McNeil Insurance and Arbella Insurance; and Gold Sponsors – Aflac of Litchfield County, O&G Industries, the Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, Sullivan Automotive and Hartford Healthcare/Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Tickets are $40 per person, and are available at www.fishnwct.org, by phoning FISH at 860-482-7300, or at the door. The event will also feature wines and other beverages to please attendees.
SALISBURY — At a special meeting Thursday, May 15, the Board of Selectmen tabled the issue of approving a permit for traffic rerouting on Route 112 Friday and Saturday, June 27 to 28.
Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a large crowd, estimated between 12,000 at 15,000 in attendance, LRP has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 (Lime Rock Road) from Route 7 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.
Tom Burke, Director of Facility Safety at Lime Rock Park, told the selectmen that this option was chosen because it does not involve detours on local roads. At their regular monthly meeting Monday, May 5, the selectmen had expressed dismay and concern at an earlier proposal to route traffic over narrow and windy Brinton Hill Road.
Burke said there will be at least two electronic variable message boards used and traditional “hard” signs.
And there will be state troopers deployed to assist motorists.
Public comment was negative. Victor Jermack said the entire idea seemed unreasonable to him, and Michael Klemens, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission, voiced concern about what he called “programmatic creep” at the track.
Sarah Wolf, who lives on White Hollow Road, wanted to know how people in the neighborhood were supposed to go about their usual business during the periods of one-way traffic on Route 112.
First Selectman Curtis Rand asked if the track’s representatives had been in touch with the neighbors. Burke said no, because they are waiting on final approval before informing the neighbors.
“That’s a lot of pressure on me,” Rand replied, adding he is wary of signing off on the plan without much input from the public.
He also asked why he has to sign off on the plan at all, since the traffic disruptions take place on a state highway. He said he was going to call the state Department of Transportation and ask the same question.
Selectman Kitty Kiefer pointed out that there is another event Thursday, June 26, that the selectmen could not discuss because it was not on the special meeting agenda. By state law special meeting agendas cannot be modified, whereas regularly scheduled meeting agendas may be amended at the start of a meeting.
The Lime Rock Park website lists the Thursday event as a “Pit Stop Party and Hauler Parade” at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, with details to come.
Selectman Chris Williams said that while it doesn’t help the immediate situation, the town and track need to consider the town’s infrastructure, or lack thereof, when planning events that draw large crowds.
Ultimately the selectmen agreed to table the matter and resume at another special meeting. Rand said he was going to consult the town attorney in the interim.
The selectmen will have another special meeting Wednesday, May 21, at 2 p.m.
Falls Village budget hearing May 21
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Finance will hold a public hearing on the proposed spending plans for 2025-26 Wednesday May 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Emergency Services Center and on Zoom.
First Selectman Dave Barger will present the municipal plan and Board of Education Chair Pat Mechare will handle the plan for the Lee H. Kellogg School.
SALISBURY — The spending plans for the town and Salisbury Central School were approved unanimously at a town meeting Wednesday, May 14. The vote was 26-0 on both budget items.
The Board of Finance will set the 2025-26 mill rate after a special meeting Wednesday, May 21, at noon.
The municipal budget for 2025-26 has a bottom line of $9,205,102, an increase of $575,530 or 6.7%.
The budget for Salisbury Central School is for $6,897,148, an increase of $361,209 or 5.53%.
The Region One budget passed at a referendum vote May 6. The town’s Region One assessment is $4,781,093, an increase of $373,080 or 8.46%.
Total town education spending is therefore $11,678,241, an increase of $734,289 or 6.71%.
At the public hearing April 30, Finance chair Pari Farood said it is likely that there will be no mill rate change if the budget proposals were approved. The Salisbury mill rate is currently 11.0.