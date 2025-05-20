Wake Robin hearing date to be decided next month

LAKEVILLE — After receiving ARADEV LLC’s new application to expand the Wake Robin Inn earlier this month, the Planning and Zoning commission decided at its May 19 regular meeting to table its scheduling of a public hearing for the project until its next meeting on June 2.

The decision was made to allow the town’s Water Pollution Control Authority time to review the application sewer survey and render its own decision, as well as await a verdict regarding ongoing legal action against the Commission.

P&Z is currently opposing a restraining order against a May 2024 amendment to its regulations surrounding hotels in the “rural residential 1” zone, within which the Wake Robin Inn is located. The litigation was filed in February by Wells Hill Road residents and neighbors to the proposed development Angela and William Cruger, who opposed ARADEV’s first application as intervenors during the extended public hearing of its first application in late 2024.

P&Z Vice Chair Cathy Shyer acted as chair at the May 19 due to Michael Klemens’ absence. She said she wasn’t sure if the court was likely to issue a ruling before the next meeting.

“I don’t have any experience with that,” she said. “I don’t think any of us would.”

She did indicate, however, that scheduling a new hearing is “likely to be subject” to the court’s decision.

Land Use Administrator Abby Conroy stated the timeframe still works with the statutorily-defined 65 day window for the Commission to schedule a hearing after receiving an application. The last day to schedule the hearing would be the June 16 meeting, giving the Commission two more meetings to do so.

Several Commissioners agreed that the application’s extensive traffic report should undergo third-party review, and Cockerline suggested that a sound engineer be contacted to look over the detailed acoustics report that ARADEV filed with its application.

As for the town’s decision on the application’s sewer plans, WPCA Superintendent stated on May 20 that “the study has been received and is being reviewed.”