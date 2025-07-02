wake robin inn

Water authority gives Wake Robin Inn applicants nod to proceed with project

Wake Robin Inn is located on Sharon Road in Lakeville.
Photo by John Coston

LAKEVILLE ­— During a brief meeting midday on Wednesday, June 25, the Salisbury Water Pollution Control Authority voted unanimously to approve the sewer specifications of the controversial proposed expansion of the Wake Robin Inn.

Pending WPCA approval has long been a potential roadblock for the applicant, ARADEV LLC.

During the contentious public hearing sessions before the Planning and Zoning Commission in the final months of 2024, many residents claimed that the increased sewer load and runoff potential from the new development should be reason alone for the proposal’s denial.

P&Z itself has said repeatedly that it would not be able to permit the project without prior approval by WPCA.

At the Wednesday meeting, the Authority briefly reviewed the May 21 report from its third-party engineering consultant, Tighe & Bond, announcing that the study found the town’s sewer system has sufficient capacity for ARADEV’s plans.

WPCA Chair Donald Mayland noted that approval had to be “contingent upon successful ‘I&I’ treatment” demonstrated in the plans, which the Tighe & Bond review affirmed that it was. “I&I” stands for “inflow and infiltration” and refers to a sewer’s ability to handle increased load from stormwater runoff.

The Authority took a brief recess during the meeting while the town’s attorney Rich Roberts drafted a motion of approval, which he emphasized must specify the dates of the material reviewed, as the future of the application remains uncertain considering pending litigation against P&Z and may change details. After reconvening, the motion was read aloud and approved unanimously.

While the WPCA approval marks a milestone for the project, the potential restraining order against the P&Z remains a significant hurdle for ARADEV. P&Z has scheduled its public hearing for Aug. 5 to allow the court time to render a decision on the litigation, which will determine how and if the application is able to move forward.

