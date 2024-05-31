talks
06/06/2024
Scoville Memorial Library
38 Main St.
06068
Salisbury, Conn.
United States
Why Op-Eds Matter and How to Write One: John Coston in Conversation with Laura van Straaten

Why Op-Eds Matter and How to Write One: John Coston in Conversation with Laura van Straaten

On Thursday, June 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m., learn all about newspaper opinion pieces at this evening with John Coston, Editor in Chief of the Lakeville Journal, and Laura van Straaten, a seasoned journalist and a mentor-editor for the Op-Ed Project. Learn about the importance, power, and practice of writing opinion articles. Ask questions, try out your ideas with the experts, and sign up for an op-ed writing workshop. To register, visit www.scovillelibrary.org.

talks

Latest News

Mountaineers compete in state track meet

Mountaineers compete in state track meet

Kyle McCarron led the pack through three laps in the boys 1600-meter race at the Class S state meet, May 29.

Riley Klein

NEW BRITAIN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School had eight athletes compete in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S track and field championship May 29.

HVRHS made its mark throughout the long day of competitions at Willow Brook Park. The meet saw several Mountaineers set new personal records (PR) and two podiumed, qualifying for the State Open meet Monday, June 3.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs track

Rising demand for home elevators

Rising demand for home elevators

Ray and Eve Pech inside their Sevaria home elevator, which was recently installed as part of a larger renovation project.

Debra A. Aleksinas

Ray and Eve Pech were in their late 30’s when they built their dream house 40 years ago on the side of a mountain overlooking Ski Sundown.

The modest, 2,000-square-foot, vertically-designed home offered privacy, ample space for their young family, stunning scenery — and stairs galore.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Benjamin Hochman and Friends opened the 2023 Music Mountain summer series at Gordon Hall.

Anne Daily

Music Mountain in Falls Village is set to begin its 95th season on June 2.

The summer will open with a benefit concert and reception featuring pianist Benjamin Hochman and Friends from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz, the festival promises a season rich with transformative musical experiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts