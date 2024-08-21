Women & Girls Fund hosts kit-making course at Norfolk HUB

Latest News
NORTH CANAAN — Connecticut Main Street Center (CMSC) and the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG) visited North Canaan this month to consider downtown revitalization opportunities.
CMSC is a state organization that assists small towns manage and promote vibrant community centers. In North Canaan, creating a walkable landscape that connects the distinct business districts was considered.
First Selectman Brian Ohler reviewed the budding plan at a meeting of the Board of Selectmen Monday, Aug. 12.
Representatives from CMSC and COG visited North Canaan Aug. 3 to discuss opportunities. The group identified three separated commercial areas as Railroad Street, the Stop & Shop plaza and Ashley Falls Road.
“If we had a more robust sidewalk system to connect all of those businesses... we could capture many more businesses that could benefit from economic development,” said Ohler.
Other improvements were discussed including moving power lines underground on Railroad Street and updating building facades to spruce up the streetscape.
Ohler noted funding opportunities may be available through state and federal grants. He was hopeful that “very little” money would be spent from the town budget. Businesses may also be compensated for revenue loss during renovations.
“It was really nice to see the interest they took in North Canaan because there’s so much potential here,” said Ohler.
Conversations between North Canaan, CMSC and COG will continue into the fall.
Kent Concert Series
On Aug. 15, The Kenn Morr Band opened Kent’s Concert Series using Kent Town Hall as its venue. Ample space, abundant shade and a freshly mowed lawn all made this a pleasant alternative to the Land Trust fields. Wanda Houston returns to the Land Trust field when the concert series returns on Aug. 22.
Torrington dispensary lifts community
TORRINGTON — The Higher Collective opened its fifth recreational marijuana dispensary in Connecticut June 2. The location at 53 McDermott Ave. in Torrington is owned by Monique and Zerrell “Z” Stallings.
The couple is originally from Hartford and partnered with Higher Collective to open the second adult-use dispensary in Litchfield County. During an interview Aug. 15, Z explained how his store is taking a different approach to the end of cannabis prohibition.
In addition to THC products and accessories, the Higher Collective, whose motto is “Stay Lifted,” hosts events throughout the week. “Food Truck Fridays,” where mobile eateries set up in the parking lot, “Wheel Wednesdays,” in which customers can spin a wheel for free prizes, and “Community Saturdays,” when nonprofits and organizations can set up booths on the property and engage with community members.
“We want to be the community cannabis spot. The people’s champ,” Stallings said, adding that he is working on acquiring a projector and screen to host movie nights. He noted he will show old movies so not to compete with the Apples Cinema theater across the street.
The interior of the Torrington location is welcoming and brightly lit. Products are displayed in glass cases and cheerful hosts greet guests as they enter past merchandise and cannabis historical information from ancient discovery to the present day.
“We want this to be like a museum,” said Stallings. “That’s the future.”
Higher Collective sources cannabis flower from all six approved growers in Connecticut and edibles from the nine licensed manufacturers. Stallings added that the Torrington location has “the best bong display on this side of the state.”
The Stallingses hold majority ownership in the Torrington operation but partner with Higher Collective, who helped with the initial investment, permitting process and ongoing management. The statewide dispensary chain works with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) social equity partners to expand across Connecticut.
At present, 12 employees staff the Torrington store, but that figure is rising as business picks up. Online pre-ordering has been popular, said Stallings, and the addition of an in-store ATM and accepting mobile pay has increased purchasing options for customers.
“I think the future is just about being part of the community. The more we’re a part of the community, the more we’ll grow,” Stallings said.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cornwall burglary arrest
On Thursday, Aug. 15 a Western District Major Crime Detective served an active arrest warrant on Anthnony Buonaiuto, 39, of Danbury, related to a Sept. 6, 2023, burglary at a Whitcomb Hill Road address in Cornwall. An investigation revealed that several antique items of value were taken from the unoccupied residence. Buonaiuto was charged with larceny first degree, and burglary third degree. Buonaiuto was released to Department of Corrections custody following his arrest. Jessica Thompson, 39, of Brookfield, also is charged with burglary third degree and larceny first degree related to the investigation.
Hits railroad crossing
On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Route 44 in North Canaan when it struck a railroad crossing arm, then evaded the scene. The truck was described as having a green cab and a gray metal trailer and was described as a JP Noonan truck. Troop B identified the owner of the vehicle as Jewett & Noonan Transportation, Inc., of Gorham, Maine. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Troop B at (860) 626-1820.
Loud music complaint
On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a report of loud music from a vehicle parked at St. Martin’s Church parking lot in Norfolk. William Reudgen, 73, of North Canaan, was taken into custody. Unable to post a $2,500 bond, Reudgen was transported to New Haven County Correction Center pending an appearance in Superior Court.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com