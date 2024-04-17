Art scholarship now honors HVRHS teacher Warren Prindle

Latest News
Foraging around in Falls Village
Andy Dobos of Forest Wolf Programs led a group around the perimeter of Great Mountain Forest’s chestnut orchard on Undermountain Road in Falls Village on a chilly Saturday morning, April 13, in search of edible plants.
He started with Queen Anne’s Lace, also known as wild carrot.
This was a good plant to start with because it’s common and relatively easy to identify, he said.
“Relatively” easy.
Dobos said when he was first learning about plant identification it took him a year to learn how to identify Queen Anne’s Lace in all four seasons.
“It took another year to be confident about it.”
Throughout the presentation, Dobos stressed caution in ingesting wild plants.
He said most plants that are toxic to humans will be easy to identify by the taste.
“Most toxic plants taste really bad,” he said cheerfully. “You’re going to know.”
Except for mushrooms, where toxic varieties are harder to differentiate from edible varieties by taste.
The rule of thumb: “Know what it is before you swallow.”
Walking with the group of about a dozen people, Dobos spotted and delivered impromptu lectures on mustard garlic and trout lily, passing samples around and encouraging the participants to examine them closely without actually eating them.
He had some advice for the group on sources of information about plants.
He said he uses Peterson Field Guides, saying they are good for identifying plants, but the information on edibility is sparse.
He also recommended Samuel Thayer’s “Forager’s Harvest” and “Nature’s Garden.”
Songs for Smiles
Musicians from The Hotchkiss School raised $1,000 for Corner Food Pantry of Lakeville April 14. Bluenotes, who introduced themselves as Hotchkiss’s “best-looking, best-sounding and only all-male a cappella group," opened the program at the Salisbury Town Grove with “Life Could Be a Dream.” Left to right: Gunn Pongsivapai, Hayden Scott, Anthony St. Clair, Alejandro Zheng, Tyler Rosenblum, Ethan Choi, Philip Lee.
The Norfolk Earth Forum is a collaborative initiative designed to enlighten and inspire participants toward improved care of our planet. The Earth Forum is convened by Church of Christ, Congregational (UCC), Norfolk, and co-hosted with Aton Forest, Botelle School, Great Mountain Forest, the Norfolk Conservation Commission, the Norfolk Land Trust, and the Norfolk Library. Through the generosity of the hosts, all events are free and open to the public.
Events
April 20, 10 a.m. - “Books and Boots” Hike and Talk - Hike the Billings Trail while discussing Ben Goldfarb’s book, Crossings. Meet at the trailhead (0.4 miles east of the intersection of Grantville and Winchester roads).
April 20, 2 p.m. - “Connecting Community and Nature” Lecture - Rebecca Henson of the Rachel Carson Springsong Museum in MD describes Rachel Carson’s influence on the modern environmental movement. Meet in Battell Chapel on the Green, 12 Litchfield Rd.
April 21, 11 a.m. — Children’s Event: “Help the Pollinators” — Children of all ages may learn about pollinator pathways, start seedlings to bring home, and craft a garden steppingstone.
Meet in Battell Chapel, 12 Litchfield Rd.
April 21, 2 p.m. — “A Sense of Wonder” — Stage, film, and television actress Kaiulani Lee presents a one-person play (with a PG-13 rating and parental guidance advised) based on the life and writings of Rachel Carson. Donations will be received. Meet at Botelle School, 128 Greenwoods Road East.
Young painter presents works
At just 13 years old, Donald Polk III has compiled a series of paintings for his first solo show at National Iron Bank in Cornwall Bridge.
Polk, a seventh grade Cornwall Consolidated School student, finds inspiration in nature, often depicting bright and captivating landscapes in his work. Some of his paintings were made at the Region One ArtGarage while others were done in his West Cornwall home.
Polk said he began selling art “two years ago at the farmer’s market” and was excited to present his work in the bank. Polk also sells lemonade and iced tea at the Cornwall Co-op Farmer’s Market and plans to add baked goods to the menu this season.
Several of Polk’s classmates attended the April 12 opening reception at National Iron Bank. His lemonade and iced tea was served, along with a sample of baked goods.
In no time, “sold” stickers began appearing beneath several paintings. When asked how it felt to see his art being sold, Polk simply responded “it’s fun.” By the end of the opening reception, nine pieces had sold.
Polk’s art ranges in price from $25 to $75 and will be on display at the bank through the end of April.
Photo by Riley Klein