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miscellany
11/14/2026
Innisfree Garden
362 Tyrrel Road
12545
Millbrook, N.Y.
United States
Autumn Ecology Walk with Loren Merrill

Discover the fascinating ways plants and animals prepare for winter on an early morning walk with naturalist Dr. Loren Merrill. 8 a.m.

Olivia Montoya
miscellany

Latest News

After 15 years, Black Rabbit owner says goodbye

After 15 years, Black Rabbit owner says goodbye

Black Rabbit owner Kendra Chapman outside her Lakeville restaurant on Sunday, Nov. 8, its final day after 15 years in business.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — After 15 years running the Black Rabbit Bar & Grille, Kendra Chapman decided it was time to stop working 70-hour weeks and spend more time with her family.

The restaurant at 2 Ethan Allen St. closed Sunday, Nov. 8, following a busy final week filled with farewells from longtime customers. She announced the Nov. 8 closing date on Oct. 31.

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business

Northwest Corner libraries offer laptops to eligible residents

Northwest Corner libraries offer laptops to eligible residents

Sarah Marshall, director of Kent Memorial Library, displays a laptop available through the Laptop ConneCT Library program, now offered at all town libraries in Region One.

Ruth Epstein

NORTHWEST CORNER — Libraries provide much more than books nowadays, and eligible Connecticut residents now have another resource available.

All six libraries in the Region One school district are participating in Laptop ConneCT, a program that allows eligible residents to borrow laptops for long-term use.

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libraries

Kent library honors Sam Callaway as Volunteer of the Year

Kent library honors Sam Callaway as Volunteer of the Year

KENT — Sam Callaway is this year’s recipient of Kent Memorial Library’s Volunteer of the Year Award. The presentation was made by library Director Sarah Marshall at Sunday’s Volunteer Luncheon held at the Community House.

Callaway, an architect, has provided extensive free architectural services over many years for the new library building, which is under construction.

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community
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Police Blotter: Troop B

Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

North Canaan DUI

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crime

Sharon median home price reaches $710K, up 16% from a year ago

Sharon median home price reaches $710K, up 16% from a year ago

This home at 88 Sharon Valley Road, set on 6.9 acres with several outbuildings, sold for $675,000.

Christine Bates

SHARON — The median sale price of a single-family home in Sharon reached $710,000 for the 12 months ending Oct. 31.

The median, which excludes condominiums, was 16% higher than the $610,000 recorded for the 12 months ending Oct. 31, 2025, and 5% above the $677,500 recorded for the corresponding period in 2024.

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real estate

Free help navigating Medicare options in Falls Village

Free help navigating Medicare options in Falls Village

Amy Wynn, left, explores Medicare options with Amanda Halle at the David M. Hunt Library Nov. 5.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Amanda Halle of the Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging (WCAAA) was at the David M. Hunt Library Thursday, Nov. 5, to offer assistance with Medicare enrollment.

Halle explained that WCAAA is a nonprofit agency based in Waterbury that offers free assistance for people trying to navigate the intricacies of Medicare.

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health
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