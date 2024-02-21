Boat inspections to be enforcedat Salisbury lakes amid hydrilla threat

Latest News
Eversource filed a request Thursday, Feb. 15 for a $784 million rate adjustment that would bump its Connecticut Light & Power (CL&P) electric rates by nearly 19%, costing an average residential customer an additional $38 a month May 1.
The United Illuminating Company, an Avangrid subsidiary and the smaller of Connecticut’s two regulated electric monopolies, filed a request Friday, Feb. 16 to raise rates by 12%, or $26 a month, on May 1.
Twice a year, the utilities seek rate adjustments to recover costs imposed by public policies, notably a directive that they purchase electricity at a favorable rate from Millstone, the state’s last nuclear plant and its biggest source of carbon-free power.
Eversource said the Millstone credit authorized by the General Assembly in 2017 caused $605 million of the $784 million in unrecovered costs; another $160 million is blamed on mandated benefits for the poor and medical hardship cases.
The filing comes as Eversource is looking to raise cash by selling Aquarion Water to offset a one-time $1.9 billion loss on off-shore wind investments and a day after it told stock analysts that Connecticut regulators were making its cash crunch worse.
Eversource complains that a change that the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) unanimously adopted in December 2020 in its methodology for assessing biannual rate adjustments have slowed cost recovery.
The company’s cash issues were “primarily driven” by PURA’s shift in methodology away from forecasts of recoverable costs to using actual costs in the previous year as a benchmark, said John M. Moreira, the Eversource chief financial officer.
“We’ve been significantly under-recovered at the CL&P franchise in 2023 by a sizable amount, close to $1 billion,” Moreira told stock analysts on an earnings call Wednesday.
Eversource offered no estimate, however, of how using the older methodology would have mitigated the proposed increase by allowing some cost recovery earlier. Eversource proposed Thursday that the increase be phased in.
The criticism of PURA has a broader subtext: Eversource and Avangrid, the owner of United Illuminating, have been urging Gov. Ned Lamont not to reappoint Marissa P. Gillett, the authority’s chair, to another term.
Gillett declined comment on the filing. Neither she nor the other two commissioners, John W. Betkoski III and Michael Caron, were mentioned by name in the Eversource filing or accompanying letter or press statement.
Two lawmakers on the Energy and Technology Committee said they saw new messaging around the filing as part of the broader campaign against Gillett.
“It’s pretty clear that the utilities are not a great fan of Marissa Gillett,” said Sen. Ryan Fazio, R-Greenwich. “I think she has the interest of consumers at heart, and whether every decision she and the other commissioners make is right or wrong is a complicated question. Each of those decisions should be examined and judged on their merits.”
He called the campaign against her “untoward.”
Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, co-chair of the committee, was blunter.
“In my opinion, they are just trying to get her fired. And that’s as simple as it is,” Needleman said.
Lamont has both praised Gillett for her close oversight of utilities’ expenses and rates, but he has urged her to work more collaboratively with her two colleagues on the PURA commission as well as the companies.
The governor’s office reacted with caution Thursday night.
“We need to review the filing. We agree that we ought to work together to lower electric costs,” said Julia Bergman, the governor’s spokeswoman. “We’ll continue to collaborate with all the parties to do that.”
Whether the numbers are correct, the types of expenses claimed by Eversource clearly are recoverable, lawmakers said. Fazio said the methodology challenged by Eversource did not change that.
The ranking House Republican, Rep. Bill Buckbee of New Milford, blamed Democratic policies.
“This proposed rate increase comes at a time when residents simply cannot afford to pay more out of pocket to cover the financial ramifications of policy decisions that have been made by the Democrat-controlled legislature, the governor’s office, and his regulators,” Buckbee said.
Actually, the Millstone bill had more Republican support in the House than Democrat — Buckbee among them. In 2017, Republicans held half the seats in the Senate and were five short of a majority in the House. The governor was a Democrat, Dannel P. Malloy.
At the time, Millstone’s profits were eroded by competition from electricity generated by what then was plentiful and cheap natural gas, and its owner said its future was threatened without help.
The bill allowed the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and PURA to permit Millstone to compete in a more favorable market against solar, wind and hydro power that commands higher prices.
What resulted was a fixed price for much of the electricity generated by Millstone. Eversource and Avangrid would buy it and immediately resell it on the competitive market.
When the market prices were low, the utilities took a loss that PURA would let them recover from ratepayers. When the prices rose, as occurred during the first year of the war in Ukraine, the utilities turned a profit on the Millstone power that flowed back to ratepayers.
Millstone’s electricity is once again above market rates, meaning UI and Eversource are owed a recovery of their costs.
“Now we’ve got to pay the piper,” said Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, co-chair of energy. “There’s not much way around it, and they stand on very firm ground with that one aspect.”
Harding named minority leader
State Sen. Stephen Harding (R-30) was chosen to replace state Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) as minority leader in the state Senate on Friday, Feb. 16.
The 30th Senate District includes all six Region One towns.
In a phone interview Sunday, Feb. 18, Harding praised Kelly’s work and said he considers the job to be “an incredible honor, an incredible opportunity.”
The Republicans are outnumbered 24-12 in the state Senate — in the state House, it’s 98 Democrats to 53 Republicans.
Asked what the plan is moving forward, Harding said that, under Kelly, the Senate Republicans notched significant wins, including retaining “economic guardrails” on state budgets and spending and the abandonment of a planned regulation to ban sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles beginning in 2035.
Harding said his plan is “to work collaboratively, as a team” with the other 11 members of his caucus, to focus on “practical policy” while highlighting issues that concern middle-class voters in the state, and to promote “positive messaging.”
He also said he would like to work closely with his counterparts in the state House, not because of differences in opinion, but on coordinating their efforts.
“The different chambers have different procedures, so there’s a navigation aspect to it.”
Regional leaders seek waste solutions
Since the closure of Hartford’s waste-to-energy plant in July 2022, towns across the state have been forced to find independent solutions for trash disposal.
Municipal solid waste (MSW) contracts with the state are due to expire in June 2027, after which time, towns will be on their own when it comes to trash and recycling.
During the February meeting of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG), held remotely on Zoom, first selectmen throughout the region discussed options for addressing the issue as a group.
“On a go-forward basis, we’re doing everything we can to solve this problem to make sure that we have capacity in place for our municipal solid waste to go,” said COG Chair Dan Jerram of New Hartford.
Jerram provided an update from the recently formed Municipal Solid Waste Subcommittee. As of the Feb. 7 meeting, about half of COG towns had no solutions in place for the dreaded 2027 expiration of disposal contracts.
COG has sought legal counsel on the viability of a regional ordinance to handle the issue.
Jerram reported the subcommittee suggested authorization for “the director to issue a non-binding letter of intent to the MIRA [Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority] Dissolution Authority expressing interest from the COG in the Torrington Transfer Station” and a separate ordinance “pursuant to the creation of a regional resource recovery authority, sometimes called a regional waste authority.”
The idea that COG could purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was proposed in the December 2023 meeting as a potential solution to the issue. Sending the MIRA Dissolution Authority a formal letter of intent would request information on the environmental status of the site to determine if it is a viable option for the COG to take over.
If remediation of the Torrington Transfer Station is necessary, it is the hope of the COG that funds from the MIRA Dissolution Authority could be used for environmental cleanup.
As for a regional waste authority, Jerram noted that one already exists with the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station. The ordinance model utilized in this joint operation could potentially be used as a rubric for the larger regional waste authority proposed by the subcommittee.
“Why reinvent the wheel?” asked Jerram.
Curtis Rand, first selectman of Salisbury, offered copies of the existing ordinance shared between Sharon and Salisbury for COG to review.
“Help yourself to any of it,” said Rand. “We can use any of it or none of it.”
Jerram noted the ordinance must be approved by every town that intends to use it.
“There could be long term strategy in everybody’s best interest,” said Jerram. “We are a team. We’re all in this together.”
Jerram requested COG Executive Director Rob Phillips set aside funds to retain a lawyer for review of the Salisbury/Sharon model. A draft ordinance for the broader goal would then be reviewed by each town leader.
Both recommendations from the subcommittee were approved by COG members unanimously.
“Time is our enemy here and we want to work as hard as we can to make positive progress at every meeting,” said Jerram.
Legal Notices - 2-22-24
Legal Notice
CANAAN
FIRE DISTRICT
WARNING
All persons eligible to vote in meetings of the Canaan Fire District are hereby warned that the Annual Meeting of the said District will be held at the North Canaan Town Hall on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the following items:
1. To name the legal depositories for the funds of the Canaan Fire District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024 and ending June 30, 2025.
2. To name an auditor to inspect the accounts of the Canaan Fire District for such fiscal year.
3. To elect three members of the Executive Committee to serve for three-year terms.
4. To transact any other business proper to come before such meeting.
Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut this 22nd day of February, 2024.
Anthony J. Nania
Warden
02-22-24
LEGAL NOTICE
SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION
The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Replacement of an Exterior Rear Door at 24 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be held at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and virtually (Zoom). The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available on the Town website for review or by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us. February 22, 2024.
02-22-24
LEGAL NOTICE
SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION
The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for Updated Signage at 38 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be held at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and virtually (Zoom). The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available on the Town website for review or by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.
February 22, 2024.
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
DILLION MICHAEL MILLER
Late of Dover Plains, NY
(23-00478)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 6, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Jacqueline A. Miller
c/o Matthew Edward Dodd
The Dodd Law Firm, LLC
1781 Highland Ave.
Cheshire, CT 06410
Beth L. McGuire
Chief Clerk
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
JANICE FADOR DUDEK
Late of Sharon
(24-000041)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 6, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Michael H. Dudek
c/o Louise F. Brown, LLP
Ackerly Brown LLP
5 Academy Street
P.O. Box 568
Salisbury, CT 06068
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
JOHN F. GREEN
Late of Cornwall
(24-00045)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Magdalen Gaynor
c/o Jennifer Dale Port
Ivey Barnum & O’Mara, LLC
170 Mason Street, Greenwich, CT 06830
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
BRENT PRINDLE
Late of Sharon
AKA Brent N. Prindle
AKA Brent Noble Prindle
(23-00026)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Brent Prindle
468 Cornwall Bridge Road
Sharon, CT 06069
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-22-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
ROBERT ANDREW PARKER
Late of Cornwall
(24-00049)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Stephanie Weaver
c/o Andrea Doyle Asman,
Litwin, Asman, PC, 1047 Bantam Rd., P.O. Box 698,
Bantam, CT 06750
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-22-24