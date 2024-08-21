Children gather to learn about wildlife

Colleen Harrak from the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of youngsters to Opal, a hognose snake, at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, Aug. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — Collen Harrak of the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of young readers to Tippy the Toad to start a program about wildlife in Northwest Connecticut Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 at the Scoville Memorial Library.

“Tippy does have warts,” Harrak said. “But she can’t give them to you.”

Asked how it can be determined that Tippy is female, Harrak said a female toad has a cream-colored belly, and a male toad has a tan belly.

Toads live about two years in the wild, Harrak continued. But they can live up to 36 years in captivity.

Next up were three pieces of scat in a small jar.

The children were asked to guess what produced them.

Deer? No.

Bear? “Nope,” said Harrak. “Think bigger.”

“Moose!” cried a triumphant girl.

Harrak confirmed it, and provided moose facts.

Moose moved into Northwest Connecticut in 2012, and while they are rarely seen, the state Department of Energy and Environmental protection estimates there are perhaps 200 of the animals in the state, mostly in the northwestern region.

Moose prefer areas where there has been a snowpack the previous year. And if you find a moose antler in the woods, you are welcome to keep it, as the moose doesn’t need it anymore and will grow a new set in the spring.

The discussion wound on, covering beavers, flying squirrels, fishers (“not a cat” said Harrak), porcupines and snapping turtles.

The children peppered Harrak with questions throughout.

Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.

SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).

Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.

Kent cornhole tourney

Lans Christensen

A cornhole tournament was added to Friday’s popular Kent Farmers Market on Aug. 16. Everyone was welcome, and singles, doubles, and three age groups were all playing for prizes.


Student project highlights NWCT’s overlooked history

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s Early College Experience U.S. History course, led by history teacher Peter Vermilyea, keeps rich local history alive.

Vermilyea, who is entering his 30th year at HVRHS, emphasized the importance of uncovering local history, specifically engaging students in doing so. In 2017, this goal of his was made easy.

After fire, efforts continue to rebuild Kemmerer farm

John Kemmerer with the new truck from L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn.

Dani Nicholson

STANFORDVILLE, N.Y. — Though the smoke has finally settled at the Kemmerer’s farm, fundraising efforts have not slowed. The community’s joint fundraising efforts have brought in almost $100,000 to support as the family rebuilds.

L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn., quickly recognized the importance of the farm having a flatbed truck in order for the business to stay afloat. L.A. Motors was able to provide the Kemmerers with a used truck. With the funds from the GoFundMe, John Kemmerer has also been able to purchase several vital pieces of used farming equipment.

