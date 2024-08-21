Children gather to learn about wildlife

Latest News
Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.
SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).
Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.
Mike was married in Aug., 1957, to Elinor Meyer until her death in 2002. Mike leaves behind two sons, William and Richard from his longtime marriage of 44 years to Elinor who he met at grade school in Summit, New Jersey. His family grew when his sons married Alicia and Jodie and Mike held a special place in his heart for all his grandchildren; Brittany, Connor, Sonya and Parker.
Mike first worked at Thomas and Betts Co. for ten years before starting his next job where he became VP of Sales for Benfield Electric Supply. During his time at Benfield Electric, Mike made lifelong friends who would call and visit him right up until he passed. Mike was an instrument rated private pilot who flew often with Jack Benfield enjoying many business adventures. Mike used his pilot skills to support business sales growth and searching out new business ventures including starting several new Benfield Electric divisions: Power & Industrial Division and Technical Products Division. Mike was a forward thinker who knocked down barriers, developed advanced strategies for implementation with investments to stay ahead of the competition. He always said he was mentally thinking 24 hrs./day on how to improve business. Mike valued his employees and made sure performance was rewarded accordingly, knowing a business needs all levels to be successful. He believed in working hard and playing hard!
Mike was involved within his communities (Somers, N.Y., Salisbury, Conn., Casey Key Nokomis, Florida) where he put down roots early in his career. Mike loved his summer retreat at Twin Lakes in Salisbury, where he used his leadership skills to grow and protect the lake community and surrounding watershed. Mike was instrumental in the starting (early years) of the Twin Lakes Beach Club, served as President of the Twin Lakes Beach Club (2 years) while also living on the property with his first wife, Ellie. Mike was an early advocate for Twin Lakes watershed protection and maintaining a high-quality recreational use of the Twin Lakes area while serving as President of the Twin Lakes Association and being an active board member for over 40 years.
In his retirement, you might have caught a glimpse of Mike driving the big green weed harvester in the late 1980’s and later traveling up the lake shoreline for a sunset cocktail cruise in his white quiet boat (a launch called the Ripple). Mike‘s passions included: Gardening (asparagus), Chris Craft Wooden Boats, offshore sailing, and athletics: baseball pitcher – Summit High (1 no hitter), snow skiing at Mad River Glen and golfing. In Florida Mike enjoyed offshore fishing and contributed tirelessly to the Casey Key Association along with the growth of the Casey Key Public Library. After Ellie passed Mike remarried Barbara Deighton in Florida until her passing.
We will miss “Uncle Mike” greatly and we believe he has impacted us all in so many ways.
We thank Kerri Orce and his other caregivers for the loving care and support they gave to Mike and his family during his prolonged illness. A graveside memorial will be held at the Salisbury cemetery on Sept. 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Mike Haupt’s name to the Twin Lakes Association, PO Box 99 Salisbury, CT 06068: twinlakesorg.org/
Kent cornhole tourney
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s Early College Experience U.S. History course, led by history teacher Peter Vermilyea, keeps rich local history alive.
Vermilyea, who is entering his 30th year at HVRHS, emphasized the importance of uncovering local history, specifically engaging students in doing so. In 2017, this goal of his was made easy.
In the Fall of 2017, Vermilyea recounted getting a call from a teacher in the classroom next door, “You might want to come and take a look at this, I found a treasure chest,” he said.
Sure enough, within the closet sat a black and gold trunk. Inside it was all sorts of history paraphernalia.
“There were brochures, and fake reprints of the Declaration of Independence, but at the very bottom were between five and seven Civil War pension records for black Civil War veterans from Litchfield County who served in the 29th Regiment,” recounted Vermilyea.
These documents, though small in numbers, held information that would be the basis for a multi-year project. In the Spring of 2017, Vermilyea and his students launched ProjeCT 29, a website that shares the stories of Northwest Connecticut’s African American Civil War soldiers.
When asked about the decision on how to tell these stories, Vermilyea stated, “The beauty of a website is its ability to always be added to and always be amended, that was the ultimate reason.”
On the website, viewers can read biographies of different soldiers, explore an interactive map, or zoom out and unpack the larger issues connected to race.
Overseen by Vermilyea, students in his Early College Experience US History course, do all of the work from initial research to final edits. Juniors from 2017 to 2021 built up the website to what it is today. In the past 3 years, however, new projects have emerged.
A recent project by students was presented in the form of a film, retelling the story of two African American women who graduated from HVRHS in 1959 after transferring from Little Rock, Arkansas due to the unrest and violence of school desegregation. Another project highlighted the building of the Bulls Bridge in Kent, which had impacts on nearby indigenous land.
“ProjeCT 29, was the backbone for these other projects,” explained Vermilyea. “That is how we got to the Troutbeck Symposium.” Though students are not currently working on the website, their new projects are based upon untold stories of the Region, most of which involve injustices.
All of these projects, though different in topic, share the stories of local historical events surrounding marginalized groups.
In 2022, the Troutbeck Symposium, a three-day student-led historical educational forum, was started. There, students from 14 regional middle and highschools, both public and independent, are able to present and discuss their findings.
The HVRHS 21st Century Fund, local historians, activists and the owners of Troutbeck all contribute to supporting ProjeCT 29 and Troutbeck Symposium. Vermilyea remarked, “It’s a big event and it takes a lot, but the work we are doing deserves to be shared.”
Inspired by the work that his students are able to produce, he envisions running this section of the curriculum for the foreseeable future.
“This is the kind of education that is not about grades, it is purely about learning,” reflected Vermilyea. “And I believe to my core that students can be exceptionally good local historians.”
To see the research projects done by the students, visit project29.org
STANFORDVILLE, N.Y. — Though the smoke has finally settled at the Kemmerer’s farm, fundraising efforts have not slowed. The community’s joint fundraising efforts have brought in almost $100,000 to support as the family rebuilds.
L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn., quickly recognized the importance of the farm having a flatbed truck in order for the business to stay afloat. L.A. Motors was able to provide the Kemmerers with a used truck. With the funds from the GoFundMe, John Kemmerer has also been able to purchase several vital pieces of used farming equipment.
Local farmers such as Heeler Farms, Foxtrot Flowers, Millerhurst and other private entities have been donating produce and other products. Community members, including Dani Nicholson, have organized farmer’s market pop-ups which began Friday, Aug. 16. The pop-ups are located in Pine Plans in the bank parking lot. Dani Nicholson will also be present so that people can pick up their preordered empanadas.
There are several more fundraising events planned for the future to support the Kemmerer family in the wake of this tragedy. On Sept. 24 at BANGALLWORKS there is an Autumn Harvest Fundraiser. The event will feature food and drinks, music and a silent auction. The goal is to raise $50,000 for a used John Deere tractor.
Donations can still be made at www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-kemmerer-farm-after-the...
Rebuilding efforts have begun at the Kemmerer farm. Josie Duggan