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Classifieds - November 3, 2026

SERVICES OFFERED

Carpenter/Builder/Handy-man David Valyou Renovations, Repairs and Maintenance. Old homes and barns my speciality. Extensive knowledge and experience. 25 years serving NY, CT, MA. Licensed & insured. Based in Canaan, CT. Call or text 917-538-1617 for consultation. David Valyou @yahoo.com

SNOW PLOWING. Prompt Local Service. Lakeville Millerton Area. 518-567-8277.

Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residental & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. CT and NY. 845-636-3212.

HELP WANTED

GARDENER NEEDED. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Looking for a person to find events for a nature-based retreat. Contact Gary at 860-248-0056.

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

HOUSE FOR RENT

SHARON, CT - HOUSE FOR RENT $3,200/Month Available November 16. Private 2-3 bedroom home on 3 acres with 2 car garage and new kitchen appliances. Furnished or unfurnished. Close to Mohawk Ski Area, land trust trails, restaurants & prep schools. Electric, mowing & plowing included. Tenant responsible for fuel oil. Pets considered. References, credit check, first month rent plus security deposit required. Call 860-671-1112.

2 Bedroom House. Millerton, NY. Quiet. 4 miles from town. No Dogs. $2400 monthly, plus utilities. 518-567-8277.

APARTMENTS FOR RENT

3 Room Apartment in Sharon, utilities included. $1800 per month. 860-248-0056.

PETS

Goldendoodle puppies thoughtfully raised and socialized. Find your perfect puppy and apply online at BridleWoof.com

Lakeville Journal

Latest News

Harding concedes State Senate District 30 to Zimmer

Harding concedes State Senate District 30 to Zimmer

Just as polls close, Former District 30 State Senator Stephen Harding greets supporters at his election watch party at The Abby Restaurant & Bar in New Milford, CT, Nov. 3.

Patrick Stachniak

In an unprecedented midterm election the evening of Nov. 3, Democrats across the country flipped battleground races for federal and local representatives in what has been described as a blue tsunami. The results in Connecticut were no different.

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Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

The Men of CACA. From left, the author, Steve DeSimone, and Tom Gallucio.

Gary Dodson

I recently convened the fall meeting of CACA, which stands for Cinema, Angling and Culinary Appreciation.

This takes place in Phoenicia, New York. We fish all day, make a bountiful dinner, and watch the world’s worst movies.

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fishing

Sharon ambulance captain carries on family tradition of service

Sharon ambulance captain carries on family tradition of service

Thalia MacMillan

Ruth Epstein

SHARON ­— Whether it’s in her professional work or her community volunteerism, Thalia MacMillan strives to advocate for others. She developed that instinct from her many family members who also have the same calling.

Many in the region know her dad, Stanley MacMillan, who served for decades as a building inspector and fire marshal. Her mother, Grace Kandefer, was a longtime nurse at Sharon Hospital. Both were active volunteer first responders. Her brother Stanley MacMillan, Jr., is a member of the Sharon Fire Department.

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Sharon plans replacement of West Cornwall Road bridge

Sharon plans replacement of West Cornwall Road bridge

SHARON — The Board of Selectmen and Planning & Zoning Commission have approved new plans to replace the West Cornwall Road bridge over Pine Swamp Brook, just south of the historic covered bridge over the Housatonic River in West Cornwall.

The project has been in the works for three years after a survey determined that the structure was nearing the end of its intended life-span. After passing the P&Z commission, the project now only needs approval from four property owners near the site to begin the bidding process.

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infrastructure

Salisbury Forum links science, religion and Earth’s future

Salisbury Forum links science, religion and Earth’s future

From left, Sam King, Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim discuss how religion and science can be used to address environmental challenges on Oct. 30.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — Religious scholars Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim and environmentalist, writer and former Hotchkiss teacher Sam King delivered a presentation at The Hotchkiss School Friday, Oct. 30.

Sponsored by the Salisbury Forum, “Change the Story, Change the World: A New Vision for an Ecological Era” explored how religious tradition and modern science can be used together to address environmental and spiritual challenges.

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salisbury forum

Backgammon group adds ‘Pizza and Play’ at White Hart

Backgammon group adds ‘Pizza and Play’ at White Hart

Playing backgammon at the Saturday session at Le Gamin in Sharon are front, Jennifer Dowley and Harding Bancroft. Behind them are Michael Lonergan and David Dabill.

Ruth Epstein

Like pickleball enthusiasts who just can’t get enough of the game, those who love backgammon are eager to play as often as possible.

With interest growing, Backgammon of Northwest Connecticut has added a third location for its weekly gatherings.

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community
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