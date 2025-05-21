Clay-baked chubs with the private fishing club

Gary Dodson had a close encounter with a snake on the Esopus Creek in early May. He was not inclined to inspect the creature more closely.

Patrick L. Sullivan
fishing

Clay-baked chubs with the private fishing club

I took a few days off at the start of May to do a standard task and to do something new, in keeping with the theme of the 2025 fishing season, which by an astonishing coincidence is “Do Something New.”

The routine stuff was opening the house, assessing the mouse dropping situation, rearranging the DVDs into “regular” and “schlock,” and getting humiliated in my home river, the Esopus.

A new season hasn’t really started until I have cast numerous flies, picked with devilish cunning, to Esopus trout that could not possibly care less.

I did avoid the skunk, though. After four hours of flogging a wild rainbow decided to play, taking a brassie soft-hackle that Gary Dodson gave me.

I was also rewarded for my perseverance by the sight of Gary leaping about 18 feet in reverse after almost stepping on a snake curled up on a rock in the shallows. It was a move worthy of a 1970s kung fu movie.

Over the weekend I motored to an undisclosed location in the Catskills, to meet the members of a private fishing club I joined over the winter.

I did not ask directly how the members feel about publicity. I didn’t have to. They don’t like it.

So since the Catskill region is about 5800 square miles and contains six major rivers with innumerable tributaries, I think “the Catskills” is a suitably vague descriptor.

The first day we caravanned from spot to spot stocking trout and greeting the cooperating landowners.

One family put out an incredible spread for us, which was completely wasted on me as I had consumed a convenience store burrito earlier in the morning when I realized I was about to faint.

This was a grave tactical error which I will not repeat. However, it did come under the heading of trying something new.

And I didn’t faint.

The members were very welcoming and after the stocking we settled right into talking a lot of fishing guff. As guff goes I’d give it a B, but it was a small sample.

The next day we had a luncheon with the landowners, where I chatted with a fellow who is 90 and used to catch chubs and bake them in river clay in a streamside fire. He was about 10 when he did this. He said they were delicious. I privately doubted this, but I have learned over the years not to argue with 90 year old gents who allow me to clamber over their property to fish. So it’s official: Clay-baked chubs are a rare and refreshing treat. (This is something new, but I’m not going to try it.)

Over the years I have resisted joining fishing clubs, primarily because of the expense.

But this one I can afford.

It was an abrupt shift from the April steelhead adventure on the Salmon River in and around Pulaski, where I was introduced to plugging, drift boats and guides, and the new and uncomfortable experience of being a complete novice instead of an award-winning fly-fishing writer.

So I think that’s enough novelty for the 2025 season. And it’s only May.

fishing

Latest News

Salisbury approves traffic detour for June NASCAR event

Salisbury approves traffic detour for June NASCAR event

Lime Rock Park is slated to host the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Friday and Saturday, June 26 to 28, in Lime Rock, Connecticut.

Photo by Nathan Miller

SALISBURY — First Selectman Curtis Rand agreed to sign approvals for changes in traffic patterns and a “hauler parade” for Lime Rock Park’s NASCAR event June 26 to 28 after a lengthy and detailed discussion at a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen Wednesday, May 21.

Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a larger than usual crowd, park leadership has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 — Lime Rock Road — from the junction of Route 7 and Route 112 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and one-way traffic in the opposite direction between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28.

Keep ReadingShow less
traffic

MIRA enters agreement for private sale of Torrington Transfer Station

MIRA enters agreement for private sale of Torrington Transfer Station
Torrington Transfer Station’s entrance.
Photo by Jennifer Almquist

TORRINGTON — USA Waste & Recycling’s $3.25 million offer to purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was conditionally accepted by the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority Dissolution Authority at a meeting of its board of directors May 14.

Torrington Transfer Station was one of two facilities in the state, along with Essex Transfer Station, that was still owned by MIRA-DA following the closure of the Hartford trash-to-energy plant in 2022. Municipalities in these service areas were given until July 1, 2027, to establish alternative solid waste contracts.

Keep ReadingShow less
waste management

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Salisbury on June 1, at 1:00PM, followed by a reception at The White Hart Inn.

Keep ReadingShow less

Elizabeth C. Zucco

Elizabeth C. Zucco

CANAAN­ — The Lord welcomed Liz home Sunday, May 4, 2025, after leading a long life of faithful service, to Him and to us. She loved life and people. While living in Dunnellon, Florida for her waning years, she remained attached to her roots in Canaan, Connecticut.

Though small in stature, Liz was big in heart. After a successful long career as a hairdresser, she remained active and involved. A consummate homemaker, baker, cook, reader and world traveler, Liz enjoyed her several Pomeranians, especially Queen Sheba and Sweet Pea, her final pups. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, walking and picking flowers for the table. Liz’s service to others included being a Life Lioness, a Daughter of Isabella, a VFW Auxiliary Life Member, a VA Gainesville Hospital Volunteer as well as service ministries of bereavement and bingo at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Keep ReadingShow less