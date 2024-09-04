Congressional campaign ads hit the airwaves

Connecticut’s fifth congressional district race is expected to be among the closest in the state this November.



As election day approaches, television advertisements have returned to screens for incumbent Jahanna Hayes and her challenger George Logan. When these opponents matched up in 2022, Hayes won by less than one point, a difference of about 2,000 votes.

Hayes announced Aug. 27 that her first ad campaign has launched with the goal of highlighting her accomplishments on behalf of the fifth district. In her first commercial, her husband Milford Hayes speaks on his wife’s investment in the district to help children and families.

Hayes testifies to his wife’s commitment to “get guns out of schools,” ensure safe drinking water and invest in local communities. Milford has served in law enforcement in Waterbury for 27 years, where Jahanna was previously a teacher recognized as national teacher of the year in 2016.

George Logan’s ad campaign began earlier in August with commercials seen on streaming platforms, such as Hulu, in addition to broadcast channels. Logan stresses his success reaching across party lines in an effort for bipartisanship solutions.

Logan’s August ad emphasizes his priority of stopping “reckless spending” and making life more affordable. He warns that “the partisans” are going to “throw the kitchen sink” at him because he does not fit into the typical Republican box.

Neither candidate’s August commercials directly criticize their opponent.

Recent polling from www.fivethirtyeight.com shows Hayes ahead by a two-point margin at 43% to Logan’s 41%.