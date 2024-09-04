elections

Congressional campaign ads hit the airwaves

Connecticut’s fifth congressional district race is expected to be among the closest in the state this November.

As election day approaches, television advertisements have returned to screens for incumbent Jahanna Hayes and her challenger George Logan. When these opponents matched up in 2022, Hayes won by less than one point, a difference of about 2,000 votes.

Hayes announced Aug. 27 that her first ad campaign has launched with the goal of highlighting her accomplishments on behalf of the fifth district. In her first commercial, her husband Milford Hayes speaks on his wife’s investment in the district to help children and families.

Hayes testifies to his wife’s commitment to “get guns out of schools,” ensure safe drinking water and invest in local communities. Milford has served in law enforcement in Waterbury for 27 years, where Jahanna was previously a teacher recognized as national teacher of the year in 2016.

George Logan’s ad campaign began earlier in August with commercials seen on streaming platforms, such as Hulu, in addition to broadcast channels. Logan stresses his success reaching across party lines in an effort for bipartisanship solutions.

Logan’s August ad emphasizes his priority of stopping “reckless spending” and making life more affordable. He warns that “the partisans” are going to “throw the kitchen sink” at him because he does not fit into the typical Republican box.

Neither candidate’s August commercials directly criticize their opponent.

Recent polling from www.fivethirtyeight.com shows Hayes ahead by a two-point margin at 43% to Logan’s 41%.

elections

Latest News

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
tennis

Five years

Five years

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

Keep ReadingShow less
editorial

The Great Debate

The Great Debate

On learning to love melons

On learning to love melons

Not long before the start of the Second World War, my parents moved out of Manhattan to a twelve acre woody site on then very rural Long Island. When the war started and food rationing became the law, they soon expanded their little backyard garden to create an unusually large “Victory Garden,” as they were known, not only to help the Ware effort but also to provide better food during those years of restricted supply.

My parents were novice gardeners but their enthusiasm led them to heroic accomplishments, especially considering their lack of agricultural experience. Within a few seasons they were growing peach, pear, and apple trees, various cultivated berries, a giant asparagus patch, a multitude of their favorite vegetables and a long multi-specied grape arbor.

Keep ReadingShow less
occasional observer