Cornwall home prices continue steady climb in late summer

Close to Cream Hill beach, 42 Scoville Road on 7.42 acres sold for $500,000 in September.

Christine Bates
real estate

Cornwall home prices continue steady climb in late summer

With three transfers in September and three in August Cornwall’s real estate market shows no sign of slowing down. Since May, median prices have continued to hover over $1 million with a cost per square foot of over $400. Inventory continues to be flat with fewer than 10 houses listed for sale each month since December 2022. Half of the properties sold in August and September were purchased for less than $500,000. At the end of October only six homes were listed for sale and five of them were asking more than $1 million.

August Transfers

94 Cemetery Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch sold by Gene K. and Anne H. Ingvertsen to David Willis and Jessica Tahirih Landau for $385,000.

Pierce Lane — parcel of land sold privately by Estate of Sally Ann O’Shaughnessy to Cornwall Housing Corporation for $183,130.

144 Kent Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold privately by Ruth Charny Rotko to 144 Kent Road LLC for $291,745.

September Transfers

332 Sharon Goshen Turnpike — 3 bedroom/4 bath home on 11.57 acres sold by John Marcus Phillips III and Kara Brothers-Phillips to Michael and Heidi Rick Stefanski for $1.3 million.

410 Town Street — 10.07 acre residential lot sold by Christoper Choa to Wickwire LLC for $370,000.

196 Warren Hill Road — 4 bedroom/3 bath home sold by William P. Bartel, Karen Lynn Staville and Charles Christopher Alberti to Lydia Jensen Lancaster and Maximillian Peter Lancaster for $665,000.

73 Scoville Road — 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 4.56 acres sold by David M. and Sandra Dolinksy to Michael W. Jones and Jennifer L. Bahn for $1.25 million.

42 Scoville Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 7.42 acres sold privately by Mary L. Twaddell to Siegal & Twaddell Properties LLC for $500,000.

* Town of Cornwall real estate sales recorded as sold between Aug. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, provided by the Cornwall Town Clerk. Property details from Cornwall tax cards and CT MLS where available. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

real estate

Latest News

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace

Rebecca Broomfield

Abigail Horace, the creative force behind Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio in Salisbury, has recently earned a coveted spot on Frederic Magazine’s second annual IT List, marking her as one of 12 up-and-coming designers redefining the design landscape. With a style that values functionality, spaciousness, and beauty, Horace’s work embodies a refined approach that has made her a standout in both Connecticut’s Northwest Corner and beyond.

“I didn’t know about Frederic until recently,” Horace admitted. “It’s very well done. A lot of designers I speak to say it’s their new favorite magazine, so it’s a really big honor to be in here.” Looking through the thick pages of the magazine — a lovely, lush, quietly powerful publication backed by the textile giant Schumacher— Horace reflected on her journey from Queens to Lakeville, from the constant rush of high-end design in New York City to this place, her place, which she has shaped, and which shapes her.

Keep ReadingShow less
interior design

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night
Lans Christensen

The living dead broke into dance at Falcon Field Thursday, Oct. 31, when South Kent School's Thriller Flash Mob returned for its annual night in the

halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Magician Sandy Rhoades delighted a young Spiderman on Halloween in Falls Village.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Downtown Falls Village was chock full of trick or treaters on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Assorted superheroes, sea creatures and at least one bush rollicked around the downtown area, taking time out from collecting candy to be wowed by Sandy Rhoades doing magic tricks, drop in at the Center on Main for a refreshing glass of cider, and to chase each other around.

Keep ReadingShow less
halloween