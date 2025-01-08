Cornwall prices keep going up

The iconic midcentury retreat at 275 Dibble Hill in Cornwall was designed by Harry R. dePalo in 1955. With luxurious finishes, terraced gardens and panoramic views it sold for $1,190,000.

William Melnick, Elyse Harney Real Estate
CORNWALL — The most recent two months, October and November, based on transfers as recorded by the Town Clerk, show Cornwall’s median home prices continue to rise. Four properties were transferred in these two months — above average for Cornwall which has yearly sales of fewer than 20. Median sales prices on single family residences on a rolling 12-month basis as tracked by Smart MLS indicate that Cornwall reached another all-time median price high in November of $1,115,000.

At the end of December there were eight residential properties for sale, four for $575,000 or less and four for over one million dollars.

October and November Cornwall recorded sales

19 Wright Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath house on 5.6 acres sold by Heidi R. Stefanski, Heidi M. Rick and Michael A. Stefanski to Julia Catherine Anderson and Zachary Steven Bucek for $777,000 on Nov. 14, 2024.

275 Dibble Hill Road — 2 bedroom/4 bath hillside house sold by Robert Alan Southern to Stephen Skowron and James Seuss for $1.91 million on Nov. 18, 2024.

82 Sharon Goshen Turnpike — 4 bedroom/4 bath antique home sold by Bank of America Trustee for Estate of Charles and Isabelle Cabot to Sarah Blodgett and Michael Hilbig for $660,000 on Oct. 17, 2024.

435 Town St. — 2 parcels including a 3 bedroom/3 bath house on 21 acres sold by Ralph Sawyer Junior to John Enquist for $1,108,748.


* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded as sold between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, 2024, provided by the Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of SmartMLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

Seth Rogovoy at the screening of “A Complete Unknown” at The Triplex.

Natalia Zukerman

When Seth Rogovoy, acclaimed author, critic, and cultural commentator of “The Rogovoy Report” on WAMC Northeast Public Radio, was asked to lead a talkback at The Triplex in Great Barrington following a screening of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” he took on the task with a thoughtful and measured approach.

“I really try to foster a conversation and keep my opinions about the film to myself,” said Rogovoy before the event on Sunday, Jan. 5. “I want to let people talk about how they felt about it and then I ask follow-up questions, or people ask me questions. I don’t reveal a lot about my feelings until the end.”

film

On planting a Yellowwood tree

The author planted this Yellowwood tree a few years ago on some of his open space.

Fritz Mueller

As an inveterate collector of all possibly winter hardy East coast native shrubs and trees, I take a rather expansive view of the term “native”; anything goes as long as it grows along the East coast. After I killed those impenetrable thickets of Asiatic invasive shrubs and vines which surrounded our property, I suddenly found myself with plenty of open planting space.

That’s when, a few years ago, I also planted a Yellowwood tree, (Cladastris kentukea). It is a rare, medium-sized tree in the legume family—spectacular when in bloom and golden yellow in fall. In the wild, it has a very disjointed distribution in southeastern states, yet a large specimen, obviously once part of a long-gone garden, has now become part of the woods bordering Route 4 on its highest point between Sharon and Cornwall.

nature

Schlock and Awful: winter edition

A scene from “Exterminators of the Year 3000”

Courtesy IMDB.COM

The Lakeville Journal’s Bad Cinema desk sincerely hopes everyone had something better to do last summer than sit inside and watch appallingly bad movies. Anything would do. Hiking. Antiquing. Going for coffee.

Even — and we realize this is strong stuff — writing poetry.

film