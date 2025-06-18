Cornwall students conclude CCS era

CORNWALL — “You are a small class but you have left a mighty mark,” said Cornwall Consolidated School Principal Leanne Maguire to the five 8th-graders in the Class of 2025.

A commencement ceremony to bid farewell to the students was held in the school gymnasium Tuesday, June 10.

Maguire recalled the accomplishments of this class, including earning the “Red, White and Blue School” distinction for their group project on the Americans with Disabilities Act last year.

Students spoke of memories made with their classmates throughout their time at CCS.

Mason Bryant, who joined the school in 5th grade, compared his experience to “a jump in motocross.” In 6th grade, the base of the jump, he made friends. In 7th grade, the top of the jump, he gained confidence. And in 8th grade, “getting off the end of that jump and flying to the finish,” he soared to new heights.

Bryant repaired an all-terrain vehicle for his 8th-grade exploration project. He shared an Evel Knievel quote with the audience about overcoming failure: “There isn’t success without mistakes.”

Bryant and his classmates, Donald B. Polk III, Jonathan D. Bindley, Mya Jaylinn Weed and Austin Allen Ward, were applauded for their accomplishments as they received their diplomas.

The ceremony culminated with a cap toss and guests migrated outside for pizza by Marzano’s food truck.