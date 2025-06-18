North Canaan bids farewell to ‘unforgettable’ 8th grade class

NORTH CANAAN — Wednesday, June 11, marked a milestone for 33 high school-bound students who received diplomas in front of North Canaan Elementary School.

First-year Principal Beth Johnson spoke of the impact the Class of 2025 had on her personally.

“What you did was leave a mark on my heart. One that no class will ever touch. You are unforgettable. Not just for your size or your sass but for your spirit. I love you all and I truly cannot wait to see where you land.”

Teachers presented academic awards by subject. The Leila Woods Scholarship was awarded to Abigail Rose Veilleux and Destini E. Hiller.

The group joined together in song, performing “Vienna” by Billy Joel.

While each student walked across the stage, Johnson shared memories and words of support.

“Connor Thomas Crane. You brought joy, laughter and determination to everyone around you. Whether it be in Spanish class, kickball games or backstage with the drama club, your kind heart, strong spirit and sense of humor have made a lasting impression on your teachers, friends and me.”

Confetti flew as family and friends in attendance applauded the accomplished students.

Sophia Rose Funk, Lainey Anne Diorio and Lyla Violet Diorio recited a poem titled “Always Be a Student,” by Joanna Fuchs: “Keep on learning NCES 8th graders. Though your graduation’s done, your whole life’s an education that has only just begun.”