Salisbury Central School students head to high school

Students walk down the front steps as confetti falls at the eighth grade commencement ceremony June 12.

Alec Linden

SALISBURY — The weather matched the dress of the Salisbury Central School Class of 2025 as the students walked one at a time, clad in formal attire, through the school’s front door into a golden June evening for their long-awaited commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 12.

As the 25 soon-to-be alumni took their seats on the landing, the robust crowd of family and friends — camped out lawn party-style below the building’s entry staircase — quieted down before the first speaker of the evening took the podium.

Salomon Schmidt, who was the recipient of the school’s Literary Excellence Award, kicked off the proceedings with an eloquent land acknowledgment recognizing the Schaghticoke and Mohican peoples’ stewardship of Salisbury’s landscape.

Quin Sheil delivered a poignant treatise to the importance of small moments and gestures, recalling how the simple act of a fellow student loaning a marker helped him feel welcome when he was a new student at the school in fifth grade.

“Make sure you slow down enough to see the little things, and be the little things for someone else,” he advised his classmates as they move on to high school and beyond.

Liberty Brammer ruminated on the fleeting nature of growing up: “We didn’t realize at the time, but moments are everything.”

While distributing diplomas, school Principal Stephanie Magyar read off a series of four adjectives that faculty had chosen to describe each student before calling their names, including some colorful entries such as “basketball-loving” and “aquatic.”

To conclude the ceremony, students paired up to perform intricate handshakes before descending the stairs and into the throng of loved ones, where seventh grade-provided refreshments awaited.

Juneteenth and Mumbet’s legacy

Sheffield resident, singer Wanda Houston will play Mumbet in "1781" on June 19 at 7 p.m. at The Center on Main, Falls Village.
Jeffery Serratt

In August of 1781, after spending thirty years as an enslaved woman in the household of Colonel John Ashley in Sheffield, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Freeman, also known as Mumbet, was the first enslaved person to sue for her freedom in court. At the time of her trial there were 5,000 enslaved people in the state. MumBet’s legal victory set a precedent for the abolition of slavery in Massachusetts in 1790, the first in the nation. She took the name Elizabeth Freeman.

Local playwrights Lonnie Carter and Linda Rossi will tell her story in a staged reading of “1781” to celebrate Juneteenth, ay 7 p.m. at The Center on Main in Falls Village, Connecticut.Singer Wanda Houston will play MumBet, joined by actors Chantell McCulloch, Tarik Shah, Kim Canning, Sherie Berk, Howard Platt, Gloria Parker and Ruby Cameron Miller. Musical composer Donald Sosin added, “MumBet is an American hero whose story deserves to be known much more widely.”

A sweet collaboration with students in Torrington

The new mural painted by students at Saint John Paul The Great Academy in Torrington, Connecticut.

Photo by Kristy Barto, owner of The Nutmeg Fudge Company

Thanks to a unique collaboration between The Nutmeg Fudge Company, local artist Gerald Incandela, and Saint John Paul The Great Academy in Torrington, Connecticut a mural — designed and painted entirely by students — now graces the interior of the fudge company.

The Nutmeg Fudge Company owner Kristy Barto was looking to brighten her party space with a mural that celebrated both old and new Torrington. She worked with school board member Susan Cook and Incandela to reach out to the Academy’s art teacher, Rachael Martinelli.

In the company of artists

Curator Henry Klimowicz, left, with artists Brigitta Varadi and Amy Podmore at The Re Institute

Aida Laleian

For anyone who wants a deeper glimpse into how art comes about, an on-site artist talk is a rich experience worth the trip.On Saturday, June 14, Henry Klimowicz’s cavernous Re Institute — a vast, converted 1960’s barn north of Millerton — hosted Amy Podmore and Brigitta Varadi, who elucidated their process to a small but engaged crowd amid the installation of sculptures and two remarkable videos.

Though they were all there at different times, a common thread among Klimowicz, Podmore and Varadi is their experience of New Hampshire’s famed MacDowell Colony. The silence, the safety of being able to walk in the woods at night, and the camaraderie of other working artists are precious goads to hardworking creativity. For his part, for fifteen years, Klimowicz has promoted community among thousands of participating artists, in the hope that the pairs or groups he shows together will always be linked. “To be an artist,” he stressed, “is to be among other artists.”

