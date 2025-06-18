graduation 2025

Sharon recognizes ‘truly special’ class

Oliver Peterson accepts his diploma at the Sharon Center School commencement.

Alec Linden

SHARON — The Sharon Center School’s commencement ceremony went down in the school gym on the evening of Tuesday, June 10, in a celebration that highlighted the eclectic and singular personalities of the 13 students in the Class of 2025.

The group entered the room one at a time in a stately processional that displayed a broad array of fashion preferences among the class, ranging from formal evening wear, more casual choices, and Oliver William Peterson’s striking white suit, complemented by the addition of an arm sling.

“Our time to move on SCS has arrived — oh yeah!” exclaimed soon-to-be high schooler Justin Andino Valdez in his welcoming remarks, receiving hearty laughter from the large crowd of family and friends.

Region One Superintendent of Schools Melony Brady-Shanley took the podium next to advise the class on the transition into high school, encouraging the students to “enjoy the exploration.” She said, “High school is not just about textbooks and tests, it’s about learning who you are.”

School Principal Carol Tomkalski offered a more retrospective speech, reflecting on memories with the class over their SCS journey and lauding the students’ ability to work together. “Throughout it all, you have exemplified what it means to be a team,” she said.

Stefany Delgado Rosales continued on that theme in her keynote reflection essay, noting the class’s tenacity as a unified whole.

“There’s something truly special about this class,” she said. “We’ve lived through unprecedented times and found joy.”

Diplomas and a flurry of awards recognizing the achievements of each student were handed out, with no member of the class left undecorated.

To close the ceremony, the graduates, burdened with their new accolades, gathered below the stage before spontaneously sprinting down the center aisle to the joyful tune of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” and boisterous applause from the crowd.

