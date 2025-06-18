Kent celebrates eighth graders

KENT — Fifteen Kent Center School 8th graders bid farewell to their school on Thursday evening, June 12, at the 97th commencement ceremonies with a send-off of good wishes and advice as they enter a new phase of their lives.

Principal Michelle Mott began by telling those gathered that graduating was not just about showcasing academics, but growth, resilience and the incredible journey they had at the school. She paid tribute to the staff for “inspiring, guiding and believing in their students.”

Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley encouraged the children to get involved at high school. “That will shape who you’ll be as adults,” she said.

Guest speaker was Leah Darby, a 2018 graduate of the school who is entering her fourth year at the University of Connecticut this fall. She said she remembers sitting in those seats, harboring two emotions. The first was pride—proud of all the work she’d accomplished, proud of her friends sitting beside her, and then quipped, “proud I hadn’t tripped during the walking-in ceremony in my heels that made me two inches taller.”

But, she said the pride couldn’t cover up the other emotion—fear. As a resident of Torrington, she would be going to Torrington High School, leaving all her friends who were going elsewhere. However, she found success in her new surroundings—she was valedictorian of her class and participated in several activities.

She challenged the graduates to embrace their fears, believing KCS has prepared them well. “Go step outside of your comfort zone even though you’re scared. Go make your mark, and the world will be a better place for it.”

The graduates are: Ella Barrett, Harper Bloom, Cullen Bonis, Mario Brito-Trinidad, William Brown, Isla Jordan-White, Noell Laurry, Lucille Matuszewski, Grayson Merritt, Sofia Ramos, Alastair Schnepf, Gia Torzilli, Marisol Vaughn, Cadence Velky and Kianna Williams.

Ella Barrett and Noell Laurry were the class essayists. Presidential Award winners were Marisol Vaughn and Alastair Schnepf.