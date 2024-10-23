Dam walk yields views and warnings

Latest News
LITCHFIELD — Voters in November’s election will decide if the state constitution should be amended to allow no-excuse absentee voting, thereby removing restrictions and allowing any voter to request a mail-in ballot.
A program on the topic was presented by Denise Butwill, president of the League of Women Voters of Litchfield County and Jesse Hubbard, legislative director with the Office of the Secretary of the State, at the Litchfield Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
During the hour-long forum, Hubbard gave a run-down on the history of ballot measures and how constitutional amendments make it to the ballot and fielded questions and concerns from attendees.
“There are a lot of people who say we’re making a change to the state constitution, and it takes people aback a bit,” noted Hubbard.
On the top of the ballot, voters are being asked to indicate yes or no to the question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?”
Voting “yes” authorizes the Connecticut General Assembly to write the law. Voting “no,” he said, keeps current law in place, requiring one of the following six excuses: Active military service, absence from town of residence during voting hours, illness or physical disability, religious beliefs precluding secular activity on election day, or performance of duties as an election official at a different polling place during voting hours.
Hubbard explained that 29 states have adopted no-excuse absentee ballot voting and 14 states, including Connecticut, have excuse-required absentee ballot voting.
Several attendees questioned how town officials will be able to monitor the ballot boxes to ensure integrity of the votes, especially in light of a recent election fraud case in Bridgeport.
Hubbard noted that Public Act 24-148 signed by Gov. Ned Lamont on June 6, 2024, made several updates to current safeguards and enhances absentee ballot voting processes.
“We are now requiring security cameras on drop boxes,” Hubbard said of the new surveillance measure. All towns must comply by July 1, 2025.
In addition, towns must retain the footage of the surveillance recordings for 12 months and make them available to the public.
Either the voter or his or her designee, or an immediate family member (spouse, child, parent, sibling or dependent relative who resides in voter’s household), can return the ballot by mail or at a drop box, noted Hubbard.
Additional safeguards require that town clerks must record on the outer envelope of returned absentee ballot how it was returned. In addition, said Hubbard, each application is to be marked with the year for which it is valid, prohibiting town clerks from providing or accepting absentee ballot applications without the applicable year noted.
What supporters, opponents have to say
In favor of the amendment, State Senator Tony Hwang (R-28) said, “As we move forward, I wish we had ore collaboration of ideas, ideas that make our voting process better, more inclusive, more transparent, more engaged.
State Senator Robert C. Sampson (R-16), who voted against the amendment, said, “We have to be able to trust those votes without question. I have some concerns about trying to move our voting process away from the way it’s been traditionally done where people vote on one specific day in person.
“In the last election we saw all campaigns across this state mailing ballot applications like crazy to people, and also sending out companion mail to say, ‘Yes, you can check the box for sickness. You can vote by absentee.’ It was a mess.”
How widely are absentee ballots used?
During the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary, of the 111,791 votes cast, 6,740 voted by absentee ballot (6%), and 18,132 voted early (16%). During the 2023 Municipal Election, of the 741,831 votes cast, 48,366 voted by absentee ballot (7%).
For the 2022 State Election, of the 1,297,811 votes cast, 150,284 voted by absentee ballot (12%), and during the 2020 Presidential Election, which was a COVID year, out of 1,297,811 total votes, 659,370 people (35%) voted by absentee ballot.
“We saw a big boost” during COVID, said Hubbard. “People were told to stay in their homes and not to got to the polls that year.”
However, with no-excuse absentee voting, “the ballot will not be mailed without you requesting it. It will be mailed when you make that request,” the state official explained.
Advocating for passage
Hubbard recommended that town officials educate voters about where the question is located on the ballot.
“If you are working at the polls, do remind them it’s on the top,” said Hubbard. “There were times where people hadn’t known there was a question on the back, or didn’t bother to read the text on top.”
Early voting and confusing language leads to defeat, the state official noted.
“Without understanding in full the question will often be ignored,” particularly if it has to do with taking an item out of the state constitution,” Hubbard explained.
One attendee asked why not just extend early voting to an entire month.
“The main reason is cost. It requires the town clerks to be there” during extended hours, said Hubbard. “It’s the legislature that chooses. We asked for less days, and we didn’t win that. We have election handlers in small towns who hadn’t heard from anyone for a couple of days,” during previous early voting sessions.
At the conclusion of the forum, Meredith Penfield, a member of the League of Women Voters of Litchfield County and long-time poll worker, expressed skepticism about no-excuse absentee ballot voting.
“Basically, I think you should show up in person to vote, and our economy should always allow workers the time off to vote,” said Penfield.
SALISBURY — September was another active month for property transfers in Salisbury with 12 residential and land transactions with a total value of over $12 million dollars. The median price of a single-family home adjusted upwards to $925,000, just below Salisbury’s all-time high from September 2023 of $935,000. Only four properties sold below $1,000,000 and the remaining eight over $1,000,000. In September properties moved quickly reaching an all-time low of only 22 days on the market.
By mid-October there were 24 single family homes for sale in Salisbury with 16 over $1,000,000.
Transactions
134 Wells Hill Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by 134 Wells Hill Road LLC to Stepanie L. Magyar for $630,000.
Dugway Road – 2.28 acre building lot sold by John Edmund and Elizabeth Dunn Sprague to Lemon Properties LLC for $162,500.
64 East Main Street – 2 bedroom/2 bath home on leased land sold by Brian VanDeusen to Timothy Adams and Johanna Mann.
64 Wells Hill Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 11.36 acres sold by Jan T. Hazard to Mary and Michael Ward for $1,575,000.
93 Wells Hill Road – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home with pool sold by Huimin Deng to Shannon-Tyree Brown for $1,908,000.
203 Interlaken Road – 4 bedroom/2 full/2 half bath renovated barn style home built in 1900 sold by Shannon-Tyree Brown to Stephen Roth and Kaitlyn Joan Morway for $2,800,000.
116 South Shore Road – Twin Lakes home with 4 bedrooms/4 bath sold by Mary C. Hedman to James Esseks and Robert Ornstein for $2,420,000.
366 Lime Rock Road – 3 bedroom/1 bath house sold by Lime Rock Ventures Incorporated to Nathan Stephens and Miriam Taylor for $272,000.
188 Farnum Road - 0.85 acres of land sold by Cristin Gallup and David B. Rich to 188 Farnum Road LLC for $200,000.
80 & 82 Long Pond Road – Two parcels of vacant land totaling 17.80 acres sold by Nicole C. Noya and Kenneth J. Fields to Catherine Cusack for $685,000.
283 Indian Mountain Road — 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 4.53 acres sold by Joyce Finkelstein to Ian B. and Katherine Cahn-Fuller.
* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Sept. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of SmartMLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.
Wake Robin applicants revise proposal; neighbors remain opposed to renovation
SALISBURY — Altered plans were presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 16 at the third round of a public hearing to redevelop the Wake Robin Inn.
“Not one of these changes downsizes the enormity of this project,” said Lakeville resident Darryl Peck, encapsulating much of the public response to the amended plans.
Representatives of the applicant (Aradev LLC), led primarily by landscape architect Mark Arigoni of SLR Consulting, presented an updated development plan for the property. The changes were intended to address and respect concerns from the public and from P&Z voiced at the first two meetings of the public hearing.
Major changes to the design included moving the pool and spa, previously intended to be installed adjacent to Wells Hill Road, further back on the property, closer to the existing Inn site. Cottages, which were to be built elsewhere, will take the place of the pool and spa alongside the road in the revised schema.
The new events barn, which will house a casual restaurant, was downsized “by about 20%” from a 200 person maximum occupancy to 125, according to Arigoni. Other measures in the report included a tree health survey meant to inform a preservation plan, reducing nighttime operating hours, installing a curfew on events, stringent volume control rules for outdoor music and runoff infrastructure.
P&Z reacted positively to the updated plan, with secretary Martin Whalen saying, “It looks like a much better plan than the one they had before.” P&Z vice chair Cathy Shyer said. “I do think it is better, and I think it responded to a lot of the neighbors’ concerns.” “Tremendous job,” added commission member Robert Riva.
“I certainly think it’s a big improvement,” said P&Z chair Michael Klemens — “at least the commission thinks this is a big improvement.”
The public was less enthusiastic, citing continued concerns from earlier meetings of the hearing including noise and light pollution, increased traffic, doubts about the town’s sewage capacity, parking (both too much and too little), and aesthetic and cultural issues.
Several neighbors asked how the measures described by the applicant to control crowds and noise will be enforced. Resident Andy Plesser suggested that the events barn will be too big to police the stated 125 person limit. Fellow resident Peck entertained the idea of having a police presence at events to enforce limitations – “Perhaps, if that were a requirement, this project is completely wrong for Lakeville,” he said.
The biggest complaints seemed to be about the size of the project, and the effects such a development would have on the town.
“The project is overscaled for the neighborhood,” said resident David Bright. Plesser agreed, saying, “the project is on a scale that’s unacceptable.”
“It’s out of character with the neighborhood,” said resident Julie Norwell, echoing many other complaints about the impacts the development will have on the area.
There were also complaints levied against P&Z itself, questioning conflict of interest in the Commission with the project. Resident Joe Costa requested that any commission members with personal ties to the applicant be recused from any vote that might impact the decision.
Not all public feedback was negative: 45 year Lakeville resident Peter Oliver contributed that “the applicants have done a fine job,” while Robin Leech said, “the plan is wonderful.”
The conversation is far from over: “There will be at least two other public hearings on this,” said Klemens.
The next hearing will be conducted at the P&Z’s regular meeting on Nov. 18, with another following later in the month.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Car collides with downed tree, damages other vehicle
On the evening of Oct. 14, Rebecca Ackerman of North Adams, Massachusetts, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on Route 7 in Sharon during stormy conditions when she collided with a downed tree in the road. Debris from the collision impacted a second vehicle, a Mercedez Benz GLC 300 operated by Robert Weir of Danbury, which sustained minor damage to the front end and was able to drive from the scene. The Altima was disabled and had to be towed. The operator of the Altima was found to be at fault for the damage to the other vehicle, and was issued a written warning for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Man arrested for escape
A Torrington man, John Pappajohn, was served an arrest warrant for Escape in the First Degree at GA-4 in Waterbury on Oct. 15. Pappajohn had evaded a parole-required appearance in September, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 10. On Oct. 15, he was processed by state police and was scheduled to appear at G.A. 18 in Torrington on Oct. 16.
Vehicle strikes tree
Just before midnight on Oct. 16, a 2008 Subaru Forester operated by Allison Palmer of Terryville was traveling south on Music Mountain Road in Canaan and lost control of the vehicle navigating a curve at a high speed. The vehicle struck a tree and came to an uncontrolled rest on the northbound embankment of the road, suffering disabling damage. Palmer sustained laceration wounds and was transported to Sharon Hospital. She was issued a warning for traveling too fast.
Car strikes guardrail, flees scene
On Oct. 16, Helmut Lehmann of Lakeville was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on Route 112 just east of Route 41 in Salisbury. A 2007 Mitsubishi FG, operated by Jimenez Hernandez of Canaan, was two cars behind the Fusion, and attempted to pass both vehicles, striking the driver’s side of the Fusion. No injuries were reported, and the operators were able to drive their vehicles from the scene after exchanging information. Hernandez was found to be at fault and was issued an infraction for unsafe passing.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com