Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

Players, ages 13 to 17, will be accompanied by a professional trio featuring bassist Conway Campbell Jr. and drummer Ian Carroll. The pianist, Zaccai Curtis, was a camper himself when he was 13. Now 43, he recently won a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album. The panel of adjudicators includes Albert Rivera, Don Braden, Muir, and the trio members.

“We wanted to create a competition that wasn’t about pressure,” Muir explained. “The idea was to provide an opportunity for young musicians to perform in a supportive environment. And what we found was that they naturally started encouraging each other. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Muir, who has led the Litchfield Jazz Festival and Camp since their inception, initially resisted the idea of a competition. “I always believed competition had no place in music,” she said. A partnership with radio station WDNA in Miami led to a different way of thinking. “They called us and said, ‘Hey, we’ll give you airtime if you give us a scholarship,’” explained Muir. “So that’s what we did. After going down and seeing it and being an adjudicator, I had this feeling that this was run in a very human, non-threatening way and that’s what we strive for here.”

Muir also realized that many students go on to audition for conservatories and had a bit of a revelation. “What’s an audition? It’s a competition,” she said. Realizing that for kids who are serious about music, and for some who even thrive on competition, the scholarship competition was a way to help their progress.

The first-place winner will receive a full scholarship to the Litchfield Jazz Camp. The second-place winner earns a half scholarship, while three honorable mentions will receive $250 scholarships. However, Muir emphasizes that financial need is never a barrier.

“We tell families, ‘if you make under $50,000 a year, call us. We’ll waive the application fee,” she said. “And even if a student doesn’t win, they can still apply for need-based scholarships. It’s important that everyone has a chance.”

This year’s event received about 30 submissions, which were narrowed down to 17 finalists from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Texas. Past winners have gone on to significant opportunities, including opening performances at the Litchfield Jazz Festival.

“Our first winner was a 16-year-old violinist, Connor McMillen,” Muir shared. “He came to us when he was 14, and now he’s 17, playing professionally. He’ll be presenting the award to this year’s winner, which adds a special full-circle moment.”

The talent search is supported by The Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, Northwest Community Bank, and friends of Litchfield Performing Arts.

“It’s a lot of work to give money away,” Muir said. “Last year, we awarded between $70,000 and $75,000 in scholarships, and we’ll keep doing it because this music changes lives.”

With a packed house expected, audience members are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats. “Music is a two-way street,” Muir said. “These young musicians need an audience. We hope the community will come out to support them.”

Enrollment is open for summer 2025. Dates are up to 4 single-week sessions from June 29 through July 25. More information can be found at litchfieldjazzcamp.com