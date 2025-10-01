EMS services in Amenia provide emergency assistance and community connection

“My father and my grandfather were firemen. There is something in the blood when it comes to giving back.”

— Dawn Marie Klingner, EMS Captain

Aligned with many aspects of Amenia, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have a solid history of personal commitment from volunteers who take pride in their service and training, which prepares them to provide aid and comfort in times of emergency.

EMS Captain Dawn Marie Klingner, who has served as Amenia’s town clerk for 13 years, exemplifies that sense of community commitment. Her service to the Amenia Fire Company began in 2006 at the urging of Chief Shawn Howard. She began as district secretary and treasurer, a position she continues to hold.

Training in fire police duties ensued, enabling her to direct traffic during emergencies. She then trained in scene support and later learned to assist with exterior firefighting. Nexts came an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training class. Both giving and receiving training are ongoing parts of her role.

The Klingners are an EMT family, well known locally for their service. Dawn’s husband, Chris, has served as an EMT for 30 years. Their son, Zach, began at 16 to volunteer with the Amenia Fire Company and has served for seven years as both a firefighter and EMT.Their daughter, Karlie, now has six years of service as an EMT.

“I’m here to help my community and all of the residents and visitors alike,” Klingner said of her various roles within the community, finding that they are all related, bound by commitment to service.

“Every call has a special meaning,” Klingner said of emergency calls, noting that each one presents its own set of circumstances. She emphasized that follow-up care is also important to show that EMS and the community care. “It can be an emotional roller coaster,” she said.

“You just want to be there to hold a hand,” she added.

“Balance is important,” Klingner said of life as an EMT. “We are learning how to balance family life, raising children and volunteering. It is not easily learned.”

“We are constantly trying to recruit new members,” Klingner said, encouraging anyone interested in knowing more to contact her in the Town Clerk’s office or come to the fire department on Mechanic Street any Monday at 6:30 p.m. to obtain an application.