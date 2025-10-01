health

EMS services in Amenia provide emergency assistance and community connection

Local Matters

Dawn Marie Klingner, Amenia’s EMT Captain

Leila Hawken
“My father and my grandfather were firemen. There is something in the blood when it comes to giving back.”
— Dawn Marie Klingner, EMS Captain

Aligned with many aspects of Amenia, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have a solid history of personal commitment from volunteers who take pride in their service and training, which prepares them to provide aid and comfort in times of emergency.

EMS Captain Dawn Marie Klingner, who has served as Amenia’s town clerk for 13 years, exemplifies that sense of community commitment. Her service to the Amenia Fire Company began in 2006 at the urging of Chief Shawn Howard. She began as district secretary and treasurer, a position she continues to hold.

Training in fire police duties ensued, enabling her to direct traffic during emergencies. She then trained in scene support and later learned to assist with exterior firefighting. Nexts came an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training class. Both giving and receiving training are ongoing parts of her role.

The Klingners are an EMT family, well known locally for their service. Dawn’s husband, Chris, has served as an EMT for 30 years. Their son, Zach, began at 16 to volunteer with the Amenia Fire Company and has served for seven years as both a firefighter and EMT.Their daughter, Karlie, now has six years of service as an EMT.

“I’m here to help my community and all of the residents and visitors alike,” Klingner said of her various roles within the community, finding that they are all related, bound by commitment to service.

“My father and my grandfather were firemen. There is something in the blood when it comes to giving back,” Klingner added.

“Every call has a special meaning,” Klingner said of emergency calls, noting that each one presents its own set of circumstances. She emphasized that follow-up care is also important to show that EMS and the community care. “It can be an emotional roller coaster,” she said.

“You just want to be there to hold a hand,” she added.

“Balance is important,” Klingner said of life as an EMT. “We are learning how to balance family life, raising children and volunteering. It is not easily learned.”

“We are constantly trying to recruit new members,” Klingner said, encouraging anyone interested in knowing more to contact her in the Town Clerk’s office or come to the fire department on Mechanic Street any Monday at 6:30 p.m. to obtain an application.

Latest News

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan has served nearly 1,800 people since opening in May last year.

John Coston

The two story building that rose out of nowhere and opened in the spring of 2024 is serving up a wide range of healthcare services to meet a rural community’s needs and its patient base is growing along with its staff.

The Northwest Corner has been marked by a scarcity of medical and healthcare providers. When the new facility opened, there was single primary care physician in North Canaan.

Sun River Health offers a variety of medical services

Sun River Health offers a variety of medical services

Sun River Health in Amenia is well positioned to offer the region a variety of health care services provided by dedicated doctors, nurses and clinical staff.

Leila Hawken

The greater Amenia area, extending throughout eastern Dutchess County and the northwest corner towns, is well-served by Sun River Health. The front office staff is welcoming and personable, poised to help and provide caring reassurance.

Sun River Health doctors, nurses, and clinical staff work with patients to provide high quality, complete care that each individual deserves, including telehealth. The website’s patient portal provides a chance to view lab results. Patients can also use the portal to ask a question or request a prescription refill.

Mobile healthcare in Millerton

Mobile healthcare in Millerton
Nathan Miller

The Dutchess County Mobile Health Unit provides healthcare and insurance help to families and individuals across Dutchess County. The bus features a fully stocked examination room complete with supplies for a wide range of screenings and examinations, including a blood spinner. Insurance company representatives and a group from Sun River Health in Amenia join the Mobile Health Unit crew to help visitors sign up for insurance and find more permanent care.

Nathan Miller

Where to stay fit in the Northwest Corner

Where to stay fit in the Northwest Corner

A fleet of stationary bikes at the Interlaken Inn gym ready for a spin class. The gym is only open to the public during Studio Lakeville sessions.

Alec Linden

While exercise is vital in maintaining physical fitness, staying active can have profound impacts on mental health as well. According to the Center for Disease Control, regular physical activity can bolster memory and critical thinking skills, learning, regulate emotions, improve sleep, and ameliorate depression and anxiety. Maintaining a program of moderate to vigorous exertion has even been shown to aid in preventing dementia later in life.

While Northwest Connecticut and the Taconic Region of New York are rife with opportunities for outdoor exercise, for many people finding instruction and community is essential to sticking with long-term fitness goals. And of course, sometimes it rains. Find below a brief primer of some of the facilities on offer in the region that keep Tri-State residents moving and healthy.

