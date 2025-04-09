‘Heroes’ honored at Housatonic

Jim Vanicky, left, commended Niya Borst, center, and Emil Urbanowicz, right, for their efforts in saving a driver from a burning car.

Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — For their bravery in rescuing a driver from a burning car, Niya Borst and Emil Urbanowicz were recognized in front of the student body at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Friday, April 4.

Principal Ian Strever said the two seniors “stepped up in ways that were truly brave, courageous and absolutely heroic.”

The single-car accident occurred in Cornwall Saturday, March 29. The car was upside-down, engulfed in flames and tangled in electrical wires when Borst arrived, she explained.

Borst said she and her aunt used a sledgehammer to break the rear window in an attempt to free the driver.

“She was stuck and the fire was just going and going,” said Borst.

She and others nearby worked together to pull the driver out of the car.

Urbanowicz called 9-1-1 and assisted first responders.

Jim Vanicky of the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department arrived shortly after with a fire extinguisher.

“They’re heroes,” said Vanicky. “They showed incredible bravery when they risked their own safety to save a life from a burning vehicle. Their quick thinking and selfless action reminds us what real courage is.”

The students were presented with honorary CVFD member t-shirts.

