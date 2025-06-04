Housatonic Academic Bowl Team places seventh nationally

Front row, from left: John DeDonato, Leahy Galvin, Lola Moerschell, Sara Huber, Tess Marks, Daniela Brennan, Ellie Wolgemuth, Ishaan Tantri, Abigail Perotti.Second row, from left: Danny Lesch, Jassim Mohydin, Junxin Zhang, Harper Howe, Manny Matsudaira, Owen Schnept, and Jonas Johnson.

Provided
education

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School Academic Bowl Team recently finished seventh place in the nation in a field of approximately 300 schools in the Spring 30-20-10 tournament hosted by the Long Island Quiz Bowl Alliance.

In the 30-20-10 Tournament, teams compete to answer questions in a wide variety of categories, from traditional academic subjects like math and history while also including questions about sports and pop culture. The Fall and Spring 30-20-10 events are the largest quiz bowl tournaments in the country.

The Housatonic team, now in its 30th season, consists of seniors Daniela Brennan, Leahy Galvin, Harper Howe, Sara Huber, Katelin Lopes, Tess Marks, Manny Matsudaira, Lola Moerschell, Jassim Mohydin, Ellie Wolgemuth, and Junxin Zhang; juniors Silas Tripp and Shanaya Duprey; sophomores John DeDonato, Sydney Howe, Jonas Johnson, Danny Lesch, and Ishaan Tantri; and freshmen Kip Galvin, Katherine Money, Abigail Perotti, Karmela Quinion, Bridger Rinehart, and Owen Schnepf.

Angela Derrico Carabine

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston

Jennifer Almquist

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

film screening

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

obin Roraback

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

