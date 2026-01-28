exhibit

Housatonic Camera Club unveils newest show

Housatonic Camera Club unveils newest show

Pamela Peeters examines the photos on display at Housatonic Camera Club’s new exhibit.

Lazlo Gyorsok

SALISBURY — The Housatonic Camera Club’s first exhibit of the year will run from Jan. 17 through Feb. 15 at Noble Horizons and will be open to the public on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibit features the work of 16 Housatonic Camera Club photographers, presenting a diverse range of images that capture local landscapes, portraits, wildlife, architecture and cultural scenes. In total, 48 photographs are on display.

Photographers featured include Sarah Blodgett, Dawn Dingee, Steve Goldberg, Lazlo Gyorsok, Verne Henshall, Joan Hinchman, Heidi Hoeller, Jack Kearney, Mark Marshall, G.A. Mudge, Pamela Peeters, Silloo Peters-Marshall, Bert Schmitz, Paul Serbaniewicz, Sergio Cillaschi and Brian Wilcox.

The works can be viewed at Noble Horizons.Matthew Kreta

The club was founded in 1956 by Edward Hutchinson, of Sharon, and is currently led by President Dawn Dingee. Members participate regularly in photo competitions sponsored by the New England Camera Club and Photographic Society of America.

“It’s a local club with lots of heart.” said Pamela Peeters, the head of publicity at HCC. “This one was just ‘whatever you feel like’, but I think it came together, really,” Peeters said. “To give maybe a moment of peace, which we all need. Peace in our hearts, and what’s better than to see things that are peaceful?”

Looking ahead, she added, “We have our next exhibit scheduled at the Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury this March and April.” She noted the next exhibit is “more about emotions.”

The club’s 2025-26 season runs through June of this year.

For more information on the Housatonic Camera Club, visit www.housatoniccameraclub.com

exhibit

Latest News

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

When Connecticut land-use commissions update their regulations, it seems like a no-brainer to jettison old telecommunications regulations adopted decades ago during a short-lived period when municipalities had authority to regulate second generation (2G) transmissions prior to the Connecticut Siting Council (CSC) being ordered by a state court in 2000 to regulate all cell tower infrastructure as “functionally equivalent” services.

It is far better to update those regs instead, especially for macro-towers given new technologies like small cells. Even though only ‘advisory’ to the CSC, the preferences of towns by law must be taken into consideration in CSC decision making. Detailed telecom regs – not just a general wish list -- are evidence that a town has put considerable thought into where they prefer such infrastructure be sited without prohibiting service that many – though not all – citizens want and that first responders rely on for public safety.

Keep ReadingShow less
guest commentary

James Cookingham

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Keep ReadingShow less

Herbert Raymond Franson

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

Keep ReadingShow less