affordable housing

Housing Trust receives matching grant for North Main Street apartments

SHARON — Building upon the June 2023 purchase of three neighboring multi-family homes for future conversion to affordable housing opportunities, the Sharon Housing Trust (SHT) announced this week that it has been awarded a $50,000 matching grant from a local foundation to assist with immediate repairs to the buildings that one day will become affordable rental units.

Located at 91, 93 and 95 North Main Street, the three buildings hold a total of six apartments that are conveniently located adjacent to the Sharon Center School and close to shopping. Five two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment are within the complex.

Announcing the grant award from The Low Road Foundation, Bob Whelan, SHT building chairman, indicated that because the grant calls for donations to be matched prior to the closing date of Dec. 31, 2024, the community will have an added incentive to respond to SHT’s ongoing appeals this year. If the match is fully successful, then $100,000 could be available for needed repairs to the buildings.

The initial repairs are an important hurdle before the SHT can apply to the state Department of Housing for more funding to accomplish upgrades to convert the buildings into workforce housing.

The SHT was founded in 2005 with an initial mission to build affordable single-family homes. The current mission, defined by the 2022 Affordable Housing Plan, is responding to a town goal to increase the number of affordable housing opportunities by 15 or 20 units by 2027. Hoping to achieve that goal, the trust has begun identifying and working with rental units.

For more information about the matching grant and the work of the SHT, go to www.shtct.org.

affordable housing

Latest News

E. Jean Carrol

E. Jean Carrol

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Reassessment of Pope Property development needed

We write as a group of concerned citizens regarding the current plans for development of the Pope Property in the heart of Salisbury Village, which is a pastoral, green-field site, bordered by wetlands.

Keep ReadingShow less

Archie B. Deane Jr.

Archie B. Deane Jr.

PINE PLAINS — Archie B. Deane Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2024, at The Meadows at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck. The son of Archie and Pauline (Finkle) Deane, he was born on Aug. 9, 1934, in Sharon, Connecticut.

Archie was a farmer most of his life. He attended Cornell University where he became an artificial inseminator and traveled to many farms throughout Dutchess and Columbia counties. His passion was farming, and he enjoyed 4-H cattle showing, visiting farmers and tractor pulls where he could be seen on his Allis Chalmers WD45.

Keep ReadingShow less

Edna Carolyne McCown

Edna Carolyne McCown

AMENIA — Dr. Edna Carolyne McCown, 76, an eight-year resident of Amenia, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, died peacefully on Jan. 25, 2024, at her home in Amenia. Dr. McCown was a retired program director at the Goethe-Institut in New York City and a freelance translator of German literature throughout her career.

Born Aug. 27, 1947, in Florence, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Ernestine K. (Allen) McCown. She received her doctorate degree from SUNY Stony Brook. On Jan. 16, 2010, in Durham, Connecticut, she married Dr. Nancy F. McKenzie, who survives her at their home in Amenia.

Keep ReadingShow less