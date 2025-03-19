HVRHS Academic Bowl team places 4th at nationals

Latest News
Fans of fine art filed into the Sharon Historical Society’s gallery on Saturday, March 15, for the opening reception of student works from the Northlight Art Center in Amenia, New York.
Northlight was founded in Sharon by Pieter Lefferts in 2010 and later moved to Amenia. This is the 14th year of the annual student exhibit.
“It’s an invitation for people who may never have thought that they might be included in an art exhibit,” said Lefferts about the show that includes 34 works created by a dozen artists. Lefferts added that visitors will see a range of abilities and individual expression.
“I like to draw out innate expression,” Lefferts said. Lefferts said there were 34 pieces as he had hung them all the day before.
Several works on display were inspired by local subjects. For example, Kathleen Kulig’s “Grand Dame of the Orchard” depicts an actual old apple tree found at a friend’s home.
“I’ve actually picked apples from that tree,” Kulig said.
Kathleen Kulig with her “Grand Dame of the Orchard” painting.Leila Hawken
Artist Cathleen Halloran’s acrylic on paper painting titled “Eleven Eleven” is a loving remembrance of her dog, Maddie, whose death was imminent as Halloran created the painting, an expression of her subject’s magnificent spirit.
Variety is evident in artists’ ages, mediums, experience and subject matter.
“It’s always a pleasure to see how the artists grow every year, a fascinating variety,” said Historical Society President Chris Robinson as he dished out the wine and other beverages in the reception area.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the historical society, although not all works are for sale. The exhibit will be open until Friday, May 9, during historical society hours. For additional information, go to www.sharonhist.org.
Coinciding with the gallery show, the Sharon Historical Society’s current exhibit is worth a visit. Titled “Family Collections,” the exhibit shows collective Sharon memories found in the artifacts left by ancestors, remembered now in part by what they left behind. Each is a clue to the town’s historic past, spanning two centuries.
Tucked away on Under Mountain Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts, The Stagecoach Tavern dates back to the mid-18th century and offers fine dining in an enchanted setting. It also serves as the portal into the Race Brook Lodge, which harbors unique spaces for entertainment, lodging and wellness.
Intimate outdoor gathering areas are illuminated by strings of lights. A cluster of mid-century bungalows can be rented by guests who come to spend the weekend and attend concerts and retreats, which typically take place in the barns farther back in the woods.
This magical vision springs from the mind of David Rothstein, who purchased the property in pieces between 1990 and 2000, a continuation of his idea to create a place where like-minded people can congregate to enjoy cultural happenings in an idyllic setting.
Before acquiring the Race Brook Lodge, Rothstein, now 90, managed The Music Inn in Lenox, Massachusetts, the premier outdoor music venue in the Berkshires during the 1970s, which he purchased with his former wife, Nancy Fitzpatrick, whose family owned the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge.
In its heyday from 1970 to 1979, The Music Inn featured a who’s who of iconic performers of the era like Ike & Tina Turner, B.B. King, James Taylor, Muddy Waters, The Byrds, Ravi Shankar, Joan Baez, Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Marley, The Eagles, Lou Reed, Bonnie Raitt, Fats Domino, Bo Diddley, Jimmy Cliff, Toots & The Maytals and The Allman Brothers.
“Music Inn was the last outpost of the counterculture, which had evolved as a result of the groundbreaking evolution of jazz as the first integrated music genre that ultimately paved the way for Rock ‘n Roll,” Rothstein said.
Race Brook barn at nightLety Marcos
This history goes even deeper. Prior to the Music Inn, the buildings were known as the Berkshire Music Barn, and featured performers like Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, Thelonious Monk and the Modern Jazz Quartet. The property also featured The Lenox School of Jazz, The Lenox Arts Center, Toad Hall Moviehouse, and The Great Riot Alley Memorial.
As a student of modernist architect Louis Khan, Rothstein absorbed Khan’s ideas of “open frame” or a space without barriers. It’s a concept he used at the Music Inn that carries on at Race Brook.
Race Brook’s music programmer, Alex Harvey recalls how he came to do a retreat with Qi Gong master Thomas Drodge and noticed a Louis Khan poster on the wall. He spent a morning and afternoon talking with Rothstein about art, performance and community in a way he’d been dreaming about for a long time.
“When I saw the poster, I asked David about it. He told me that he was one of Khan’s assistants, and he actually drafted some of the buildings I’d studied. So, before I knew he had the Music Inn, he was a superstar to me,” Harvey said.
Harvey also met the current proprietor Casey Fitzpatrick — David and Nancy’s son — and the two hit it off, realizing they shared a common interest in global music. Armed with a deep Rolodex, thanks to his many years as a performer and ethnomusicologist, Harvey soon began programming shows at Race Brook.
When booking, Harvey looks for artists who can offer something beyond the typical performance.
“We had Alash, who are one of the more renowned Tuvan throat singing ensembles,” Harvey said. “With their energy, they change the weather of the room. It’s a participatory feeling. I loved reading the reactions online; was it a concert or a ritual? That’s what we’re interested in.”
“We have Beausoleil coming up on April 5. When they start playing, you feel transported to a hooch house in Eunice, Louisiana. They create a sense of place, and that’s what really excites me,” he added.
Sunder Ashni singing at Dia de los Muertos.Lety Marcos
There are regularly scheduled programs, like Jazz brunches every Sunday, and at times Race Brook Lodge is open to other groups who book shows like the recent “Almost Spring Weekender” a DJ’d house party produced by Edo Moore.
Ideally, Harvey books fully immersive weekends with music, workshops, and enjoyment of the spaces, whether hiking nearby trails or inside the barns.
“One of my favorites is the Dia de los Muertos weekend which has an open mic to the dead,” Harvey said. “It’s art as a form of medicine and healing. It’s kind of like Brooklyn Academy of Music meets Esselin.”
For elevated musical and wellness experiences in an idyllic Berkshire setting, Race Brook Lodge offers something for everyone. See their site for information on all that they offer: rblodge.com
Technology and social media were once a foe to the age-old quest of inspiring young adults to read. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic young women started making short 1-minute TikToks to document and share their reading experiences. A community, known as BookTok, grew roots and began to blossom.
A subgenre of literature that has emerged through this community of readers has been labelled as “weird-girl fiction.” This sub-genre explores the abstract, dark and complex aspects of femininity with the utilization of symbolism, art and metaphors. An example would be "Nightbitch" by Rachel Yoder.
The story follows a young mother of a newborn boy who abandoned her career to be a stay-at-home mom. One day she notices a dark patch of hair emerging from the back of her neck and her canines begin to sharpen. Despite her fear and visible symptoms, her husband dismisses her, as she morphs into a dog. Yoder unravels the shift of motherhood and complicated female characters through magical realism that captivates the reader.
In conversation with popular BookToker Haley, or @whathalesreading, she reflected on Yoder’s ability to cast a light on women who feel caged in the constraints of conventional womanhood.Haley said Yoder’s writing plays with “feeling misunderstood, conflicted, caught between role and intention — these are themes that play out in women’s lives all the time that weird girl fiction is giving voice to.” Weird girl” books flesh out the meaning and importance of womanhood that bring light to darkness.
Somewhere in the darkness young women are feeling seen, safe.
Literature has served many purposes, protest being one. Historically, women have been caged in narratives, expectations and laws to fulfill their role as a child bearer and wife. “Weird girl” books fight against the single purpose role of womanhood being marriage and motherhood.
In these stories, women have the power to choose. The reader may not like the character or agree or understand and it seems that is the point. A woman does not have to be digestible or agreeable to be loved or respected or admired.
It is important to note that for centuries, women writers have been pushing boundaries and breaking archaic narratives. Executive Director of the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Gretchen Hachmeister said “these latest writers are part of a centuries-long tradition of works by women about women dealing with their rage, desires and experiences.”Think “The Bell Jar,” “Frankenstein”, “The Days of Abandonment” — works that follow women through imaginative narratives that carved out a new space in the literary world. That set the stage for women to be complicated, to have hate-able qualities, to be human, to be seen.
As the world gets weirder, creativity is a force for change, for escapism, for community. In uncertain times connection is a guiding light through these murky waters. While readers have banned together through TikTok to build a community, there are still brick and mortar spaces to cultivate community.
Local libraries are the cornerstone for the practice of accessible free speech and thought.
As a life-time Lakeville resident I grew up among the shelves of Scoville Memorial Library. Despite my mother’s warning I took out too many books each week and could never finish them all.
In those stories I uncovered pieces of myself in the writers’ words. Not every found piece I enjoyed, but I knew someone else had experienced it and put truth to page so I did not have to feel alone.
As an adult(ish) I still go to the library. I read strange books written by women that concern my loved ones at times but have made me feel free. Free to be the woman I choose to be.
Olivia Geiger is an MFA student at Western Connecticut State University and a lifelong resident of Lakeville.