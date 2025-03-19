HVRHS Academic Bowl team places 4th at nationals

Members of the HVRHS Academic Bowl team meet in a classroom.

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School Academic Bowl Team placed first in Connecticut, first in New England, and fourth in the United States in the recent Knowledge Masters Open, hosted by Academic Hallmarks.

The February tournament, which included questions from all subject areas as well as pop culture, marks the highest the Mountaineer squad has ever finished in a national tournament. Housatonic’s fourth place finish qualified them for the 43rd annual National Academic Championship to be held later this spring.

Competing for HVRHS on Feb. 24 in the online Knowledge Masters Open were seniors Daniela Brennan, Harper Howe, Sara Huber, Manasseh Matsudaira, Jassim Mohydin, and Elinor Wolgemuth, sophomores Jonas Johnson and Danny Lesh, and freshmen Katherine Money, Abigail Perotti, Karmela Quinion, Bridger Rinehart, and Owen Schnepf.


The team is coached by HVRHS Social Studies teacher Peter Vermilyea.

