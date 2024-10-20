HVRHS beats Thomaston in girls soccer rematch

HVRHS girls soccer is back on top of the Berkshire League.

Photo by Riley Klein
HVRHS beats Thomaston in girls soccer rematch

THOMASTON — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls soccer defeated Thomaston High School 2-1 to reclaim the top spot in Berkshire League standings Oct. 19.

The Mountaineers (13-2) won the battle for the BL one seed after losing 3-2 to Thomaston (12-2-1) on Oct. 17.

The rematch game reshuffled the Class S state rankings as well, moving HVRHS to second place and bumping Thomaston to third place. Windham Technical High School currently sits atop Class S with a record of 14-2 and no games remaining.

Thomaston and HVRHS each have one regular season game to play before the postseason begins. HVRHS will host Lakeview High School (4-8-2) on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Thomaston will host Terryville (10-5) the same day.

Berkshire League semifinals begin Friday, Oct. 25. The championship is scheduled for Oct. 29 at Nonnewaug High School's athletic complex.

The Class S state tournament starts Nov. 1 and the championship will be played Nov. 16 or 17 at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford.

