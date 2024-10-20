HVRHS beats Thomaston in girls soccer rematch

Latest News
LITCHFIELD — Incumbent State Senator Stephen Harding (R-30) and challenger Justin Potter (D) went toe-to-toe for approximately 90 minutes Friday, Oct. 18.
The debate was hosted and moderated by the League of Women Voters of Litchfield County and was held at Lakeview High School. Questions were submitted by the audience in advance.
The candidates spoke to the crowd throughout the evening and rarely directly addressed each other. Potter took a few jabs at Harding’s voting record, which Harding disputed, but otherwise the debate was cordial.
Overall, the two candidates held relatively similar stances on the majority of topics, which included energy costs, illegal immigrant services, abortion, election security, energy solutions, taxes, the environment, agriculture, small businesses and transgender athletes.
Affordable housing was a notable exception to their consensus. Harding recognized a lack of affordable housing options but stated opposition to General Statute 8-30G and the mandate on each town to designate 10% housing stock as affordable. He felt Hartford should not dictate local zoning policy. Potter supports increased state funding for housing solutions, including accessory dwelling unit (ADU) incentives.
On energy, both opposed the Millstone nuclear power plant and the Brookfield natural gas compressor station. They both agreed that neither project would directly benefit the Northwest Corner. Potter pointed to testimony that Harding gave in support of natural gas expansion and said Republicans supported the Millstone project. Harding stated he voted against Millstone and, while he does not support the Brookfield project, he remains open to natural gas as an energy resource.
They agreed managing energy costs is a top priority. Potter suggested the state should begin stabilizing utility rates with regulatory authority. Harding said state energy subsidies should be paid by the state budget instead of added to residential electric bills.
Each candidate felt small businesses are the cornerstone of the Northwest Corner’s community. Harding supports reducing energy rates, taxes and overall spending to benefit business owners. Potter said he wants to cut back on “the hurdles, the costs, the paperwork, the headaches.”
Both candidates expressed support for amending the state constitution to guarantee a woman's right to an abortion and reproductive choices.
Both supported financial aid to agricultural businesses through tax incentives.
Both advocated for increased funding to childcare and early childhood education.
Both felt school sports should be segregated by biological sexual orientation.
Both stated Connecticut’s election process is secure and trustworthy.
Both said it is time for Connecticut to implement a hunting season for black bears to control the growing population.
Both supported compassionate care of undocumented immigrants as members of the community, but Harding stated immigration policy should be left to the federal government while Potter wanted to continue “reasonable policy” in Connecticut.
In closing statements, both candidates advocated for bipartisanship and expressed goals of creating a viable future for the Northwest Corner’s next generation. Both men are fathers of children younger than 10.
“I believe [children] should be able to aspire to be police officers, teachers, nurses, artists or farmers and see a path to independence, raising up a family and retiring comfortably right here in Northwestern Connecticut,” said Potter. “I’m looking forward to getting to Hartford to create a more affordable and sustainable future for all of us.”
“What’s important to me is what goes on with our neighbors right here at home,” said Harding. “I believe in bipartisan solutions. I don’t care if it’s a Republican or Democrat idea or constituent. I will always take your issue with the utmost importance regardless of party affiliation because you’re a neighbor of mine and that’s why I do my job.”
Harding was elected state senator in 2022 and is running for his second term. Potter would be the first Democrat to win the 30th Senate District since Joseph Ruggiero in 1979.
In post-debate discussions with audience members, three Democrats shared their takeaways.
“Harding is the most honest politician I’ve ever met,” said one self-proclaimed lifelong Democrat. He felt Harding won the debate for being more articulate in his answers.
Another Democrat found Harding's opposition of G.S. 8-30G to be problematic. She supported Potter's stance on increased state funding to grow affordable housing stock in the Northwest Corner.
A third said she went in with an open mind and wondered if Harding would convince her to vote red. Afterwards she was still undecided and wanted to do more research on the nuanced issues.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polling stations will open across the state for 14 days of early voting beginning Monday, Oct. 21.
FALLS VILLAGE — The top two girls soccer teams in the Berkshire League met for the first time Oct. 17 when Housatonic Valley Regional High School hosted Thomaston High School. Thomaston won 3-2 in a come-from-behind victory over HVRHS.
The win put Thomaston in first place for both Berkshire standings and Class S state standings with a record of 12-1-1. HVRHS moved to second place in the BL and third place in Class S with a record of 12-2-0.
HVRHS's Lou Haemmerle created opportunities in front of the net.Photo by Riley Klein
HVRHS striker Ava Segalla scored both goals for the Mountaineers who led 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining. Thomaston's fast-paced offense kicked into high gear late in the game and scored twice to secure the win.
The much-anticipated meeting of these two teams on Housatonic Game Field was well attended. Strong winds gusted for most of the game, which became increasingly piercing as the sun dipped below the tree line and the temperature fell to 50 degrees.
Hayden Bachman passes up field.Photo by Riley Klein
Due to rescheduling earlier in the season, these teams will meet again Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in Thomaston. The game will play as a double-header following a matchup between the boys varsity teams from each school.
Berkshire League playoffs begin Oct. 25 with the final scheduled for Oct. 29 at Nonnewaug High School's athletic complex. The Class S tournament kicks off in November. Visit ciac.fpsports.org for scheduling.
Thomaston celebrates after beating HVRHS in a come-from-behind victory.Photo by Riley Klein
On a cloudy Wednesday at the start of October, my girlfriend, Taylor, and I decided to enjoy the autumn afternoon by getting off our laptops and into the woods for some much needed movement. Having just moved to Norfolk as a new reporter for the Lakeville Journal, I was on the hunt for panoramic views of the landscape I now call home, accessible with the hour and a half of daylight left to us. Haystack Tower it was.
I’m not entirely unfamiliar with the landscapes of the Northwest Corner: I visited family and friends in the region as a child and would drive up on high school joyrides from my home in Westchester County. But calling somewhere home brings new meaning to a place, and I was eager to see a familiar view with a new sense of belonging.
To extend the walk a bit, we chose the yellow trail loop, starting from the bottom of the road leading up the hill off North Street. Our journey began on a neatly mowed path through a gently sloping meadow, with stands of purple-white New England asters poking out from a mosaic of green and red leaves and grasses on either side of the trail.
Our trail took us into a forest sporting half-autumn colors: some maple stands blazed gold and orange while others remained dark green. The occasional fiery swamp maple glowed bright red below the overstory, catching the glints of sunlight that managed to penetrate the cloud layer and canopy.
As we trudged up the forested hillside, my field of vision was so washed in texture — a chaos of rocks, roots, bark, and leaves of every shade — that my eyes almost started to ache.
The trail plateaued after a short climb into a new type of forest: three-story oaks underscored with hickory saplings. With a new composition, the forest assumed a browner and yellower hue than that of the maple-dominated lower hillside.
We eventually reached the imposing stone tower at Haystack Mountain’s summit, and we quickly climbed the winding stairs to find what we came for: 360-degree views of forested hills folding over one another as they spread into the distance, interspersed by patches of valley farmland. A copse of orange maples framed Route 44 as it passed through Norfolk below. This was the beautiful patchwork landscape I am lucky to now call home.
A relaxed jaunt down a wide carriage road took us around the mountain’s northeastern flank as eastern hemlocks leaned overhead and clung to the steep slope below. Reaching the car with daylight to spare, we decided to prolong the outing with an evening pint.
At Norbrook Farm Brewery, we were asked if we wanted to join a game of jukebox bingo. It looked like fun, but we couldn’t get enough of the October evening air, so we headed outside instead to sit fireside on the patio. Settling into an Adirondack chair, I sipped the brewery’s brown ale (the “Beckley Furnace Ale”). It was malty and crisp, and certainly one of the better in the style I’ve had recently. Taylor is partial to seasonal beers and opted for their pumpkin ale, joyously titled the “Gourdo.” I’m usually not a fan of pumpkin-flavored anything, but I agreed that this was a nicely balanced beer and enjoyed the few sips I took.
As the light faded on the hills, we noted that the foliage across the fields looked to be nearly peaking in the soft glow of the evening. A chill settled in and I huddled closer to the fire, eager to lean into the swiftly changing season in my new home.
Kent unveils juried art show
Chilly rain sprinkles did not keep area art lovers away from the opening of the Kent Art Association’s Fall Juried Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 13. Judges for the event were association members Liz Maynard and Conrad Levenson. The show will continue until Saturday, Nov. 2, during the association's open hours.
Kent artist and long-term resident Carolyn Millstein (above) paused for a photo next to her piece, “Near Oakdale."