Kent Art Association Annual Student Show

Cathy Yang, Frederick Gunn School, Best In Show with her pottery.

Lans Christensen
exhibit

Kent Art Association Annual Student Show

The student show, which opened on Feb. 9, was plagued with weather delays and problems.

The awards, originally scheduled for the opening, were postponed and became the closing ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Six schools: Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Forman, Marvelwood, Frederick Gunn, South Kent and Millbrook exhibited work by their students. There was art from several students of each school done in a wide variety of artistic styles and mediums. Painting, sculpture, graphic art, and pottery were among the varieties shown.

At the closing award ceremony, Michael Spross, an exhibit co-chairman, said “The criteria for selecting the exhibit was originality, execution, artistic decision, body of work, and serendipity.” One winner from each school was chosen as well as a “best in show” award. Cathy Yang of the Frederick Gunn School won that award with her delicate and charming pottery. School award winners were:

Owen Brown, from Marvelwood

Llewelyn Davis, from Forman

Alex Wilbur, from HVRHS

Selah Witt, Millbrook HS

Thomas Puhalla, South Kent

Rebecca TU, Frederick Gunn

exhibit

Latest News

BD supports North Canaan families

BD supports North Canaan families

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

Provided

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

Keep ReadingShow less
grants

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Keep ReadingShow less
skiing

Donna Aakjar

Donna Aakjar

CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.

She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

Geoffrey Laron, host of last year’s family concert, signs autographs for some of the kids after the performance.

Provided

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts