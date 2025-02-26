Kent Art Association Annual Student Show

Latest News
BD supports North Canaan families
NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.
CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.
“We are grateful to BD for their generous support,” stated Joanne Borduas, CEO of Community Health & Wellness, in a press release Feb. 13. “This funding will make a significant difference in the lives of families in our community, helping them meet immediate needs while also providing the tools and resources necessary for long-term stability and improved health outcomes.”
Sien Avalos, director of Social Investing at BD and vice president of the BD Foundation, stated, “Community Health & Wellness is empowering a historically underrepresented population to develop skillsets that can lead to higher health outcomes, and we are proud to play a role in supporting their mission.”
BD has operated its facility in North Canaan since 1961. It is a major provider of disposable hypodermic syringes and specialty products to the medical field.
CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.
Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.
“Mohawk always does the best job of keeping the slope in good shape,” said Housatonic Valley Regional High School Coach Bill Gold. While the snow in the woods was brittle and icy from the recent freezing rain, the course was smooth and grippy.
The race marked the culmination of the inter-conference league’s season, following six races held either at Mohawk, Butternut or Catamount. The league standings amongst the six participating schools had already been decided prior to the Feb. 19 event, with Dutchess Day School claiming the title, followed by Washington Montessori School and Rumsey Hall School in second and third, respectively.
HVRHS narrowly missed the podium in fourth, with Harvey School just behind and Marvelwood School rounding out the ranks.
The day began with a giant slalom race in the morning, after which the skiers enjoyed a brief break before returning to the starting gates at 2 for the slalom competition. The skiers raced twice, with both scores combining for a total time.
An awards ceremony took over the lodge deck where winners in three categories were announced, divided by girls and boys: slalom, giant slalom, and best overall — the fastest times from both races.
Addie Bergin of Washington Montessori took the win for the slalom race, with a total time of 38.05 seconds. She also held the fastest time on the course for the day of 18.79, beating the winner of the boys’ slalom, Addy Garcia of Duchess Day, by 0.01 seconds.
Ethan Viola of Dutchess Day reigned on the GS course with a total time of 1:18.08. His 38.43 second run also was the quickest of that event for the day, but again narrowly: Anna Chas, also of Dutchess Day, put down a 38.45 second run, taking the victory for the girls side with a total of 1:18.75.
Chas returned to the podium to claim the girls’ combined score win, joining her teammate Addy Garcia as the overall winners of the day.
After the cheers died down, pizza was delivered and the focus quickly moved away from skiing and toward the steaming pies.
Donna Aakjar
CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.
She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.
After retirement, Donna continued to nurture her passion for reading by working in the children’s department at Oblong Books. Throughout her career, she touched countless lives, and in her later years, many came forward to express their gratitude and admiration for her contributions. She also served on the board of NCCC and was president of a chapter of the NEA. An avid lover of the arts, Donna’s legacy is further enriched by the joy she shared with others-so much so that for her epitaph she requested the words of a former student: “She read to us with such joy.”
Later in life, Donna became a devoted animal lover, cherishing her poodle Honey Bun and her cats Gracie and Rosie. She is survived by her sisters; Nancy Perry, Sheffield Massachusetts and Maryann Aakjar of Boston; her nieces, Donna Perry of San Antonio, Texas and Linda Snyder of Hiram, Georgia, and her grandniece, Madison Snyder of Powder Spring, Georgia.
A beloved sister and aunt, Donna was cherished by all her knew her. Our heartfelt thanks go to the staff at Geer Lodger-especially those on the Hillside Unit for their compassionate care. Memorial services will be held in the spring.
'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room
Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.
Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.
“We want the audience to be part of the adventure,” said BOF’s chorus master and assistant conductor, Luca Antonucci. “This isn’t just a concert—it’s a musical journey shaped by the audience’s choices, complete with costumes, props, and plenty of surprises.”
This second annual free family concert marks one of the first public performances at The Indigo Room, an exciting new performance space in the old firehouse adjacent to the Mahaiwe. With flexible seating for 80 to 200 guests, a casual atmosphere, and a fully stocked concessions area, The Indigo Room aims to bring a fresh, dynamic energy to the local arts scene.
Mahaiwe executive director Janis Martinson said, “We are delighted to offer a sneak peek at both this thrilling opera adventure and our new performance venue. We hope audiences will return again and again for future events.”
The Indigo RoomMichael Beuth
Gabe Napoleon, marketing and communications manager for The Indigo Room, added, “We are racing towards the finish line of getting this new venue open and ready to go. We’re 75-80% there, but we’re still wrapping up some final details before we’re really ready to hit the ground running.” He continued, “We’ve got the name, The Indigo Room, and we’re just quietly rolling things out as things get finalized. The space allows for flexible programming, from seated performances to standing-room-only events, which means more opportunities for diverse and intimate performances.”
Napoleon emphasized the importance of the venue’s versatility. “The Mahaiwe is a grand space, but The Indigo Room offers a more casual and intimate atmosphere. Depending on the nature of the show, we can adjust seating arrangements to suit different performances. This flexibility opens doors for emerging artists and regional talent to showcase their work.”
Besides the Choose Your Own Opera Adventure, The Indigo Room will also host R&B singer Bobby Rush on March 14. A date for the official opening of the space will be announced soon.
For more information on The Indigo Room and upcoming events, mahaiwe.org/events/category/indigo-room/