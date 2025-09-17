Kent reviews 13-unit affordable housing proposal

KENT — Deciding to get an opinion from its engineer, the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday continued the hearing until next month on Kent Affordable Housing’s application for the 13-unit affordable housing project off Maple Street despite pleas from KAH board members.

Justin Potter, chairman of KAH, went through a detailed presentation of the plan, which calls for a single building with an elevator to be located adjacent to the South Common affordable housing complex on 1.15 acres now owned by the town. Once all approvals are received, the town will pass the property to KAH.

Potter began by explaining the group has been working on this project for more than two years, aware of the great need for more affordable housing in town. There are currently 37 affordable units with 24 at South Common and three separate buildings at Stuart Farms. Rents range from $400 to $1,400. Typically, there are between 40 and 60 families on the waiting list and 70% of business owners say they have trouble with staffing because rents are too high for employees.

“In July, the figure for the median house price in Kent was $665,000,” Potter said.

The property for the project is near the public works garage and recreational space for Park and Recreation. Potter said those two entities would not be infringed upon.

Laura Crowley, an architect with Schader Seinau Associates, hired by KAH, gave some details on landscaping, lighting and fire alarm systems. There will be two- and three-story walkouts from the building. Sidewalks will connect the building to the nearby park so residents can access it safely, as well as to South Common. She said conceptual approval has been received from the Sewer Commission.

Potter talked about the parking, which is being proposed at 18 spaces for the building that will contain nine one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom units. The proposal will seek reserved spots for the tenants, with additional parking provided at South Common, where there is an abundance of space.

When discussing fire safety, Crowley said all fire and building code requirements have been met. Potter said they would seek emergency access through the transfer station, which has been given the nod by the fire department and fire marshal.

Fire chief Alan Gawel spoke about needing access for dealing with a three-story building and suggested perhaps the gravel parking area near the tennis courts could be designated for the ladder truck if needed. First Selectman Martin Lindenmayer took strong exception, saying that was never part of the discussion when the whole proposal was formulated. “This is getting out of hand,” he said strongly. “We need more recreation. We already discussed this.”

Potter responded, “There’s a balancing of different priorities. We can work out details for making things easier for the fire department.”

When Commission Chairman Wes Wyrick said he had some concerns with stormwater runoff, KAH’s engineer Roy Seelye of Cardinal Engineering said an analysis showed a small increase in runoff, “but because of its proximity to the brook, I didn’t think much about it.”

Donna Hayes, former zoning enforcement official, asked commissioners if they thought their engineer should look at the drainage. Members were polled and said they thought that was a good idea.

Current Land Use Administrator Tai Kern said if the commission’s engineer is brought in, the cost is borne by the applicant. Potter said he didn’t see the need since the application went through scrutiny by the Inland Wetlands Commission, which gave its approval.

KAH member Gregg Sheridan said, “KAH has been a responsible developer in Kent since the 1990s. What we’ve paid Cardinal is formidable. To put this cost on us, as a nonprofit, is unreasonable.”

Kern responded, “Someone has to pay them.” Sheridan said, “I expect a partnership. It’s not unreasonable for the town to take on some of the cost.” Potter said time is also a concern, since the matter won’t be discussed for another month.

When Seelye said it was his engineer’s intuition that there would be little increase in stormwater drainage from this project, commissioner Sarah Chase said, “We’ve never worked off intuition. It’s like working off assumption and the commission should never do that.”