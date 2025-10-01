affordable housing

RTC celebrates affordable housing efforts in Salisbury

RTC celebrates affordable housing efforts in Salisbury

John Harney and Richard Tennyson of the Salisbury Housing Trust.

Ruth Epstein

SALISBURY — Several groups in town are focused on bringing more affordable housing into the community, hoping to ensure that a diverse population is present.

Those groups were honored on Sunday, Sept. 21. at the Town Grove by the Republican Town Committee, continuing its tradition of showcasing local nonprofits at its pre-election gatherings.

“We’re a strong supporter of these efforts,” committee Chairman Tom Morrison told the audience. “We’ve supported every project. It’s the right thing to do, so that the town is not just for the wealthy. There is a desperate need for townspeople, such as teachers and firefighters, to have a place to live. We strongly believe affordable housing should be left to the local towns. We don’t want Hartford telling us how to manage our town.”

Three guests involved in local housing initiatives were invited to speak. George Massey of the Salisbury Housing Committee explained that the all-volunteer group was formed in the 1970s and is committed to building and managing affordable rental housing. It owns and manages Faith House, Sarum Village and Lakeview Apartments.

Members are now concentrating on Holley Place, a 14-unit apartment building in Lakeville, where a groundbreaking is planned for this fall; Dresser Woods, a 20-unit complex in nine buildings off Railroad Street in Salisbury and the Pope property on Salmon Kill Road. Wood turtles found there will reduce the number of units on that site.

“We appreciate your emotional, financial and political support,” Massey told the Republicans.

Richard Tennyson, treasurer of the Salisbury Housing Trust, along with its president, John Harney, were there to talk about that entity. Tennyson said many people just cannot afford the price tag of $500,000 for homes in Salisbury. The trust secures land, which it maintains and leases to the owner. The homes are then purchased by the resident.

Jocelyn Ayer is director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity, which provides support for all the affordable housing organizations in the county. She is also an active advocate for affordable housing in Salisbury, serving on the affordable housing committee. Ayer spoke of the Northwest Connecticut Affordable Housing and Conservation Collaboration that brings together conservation land trusts and affordable housing organizations.

Harney gave high praise to Ayer, saying the housing organizations wouldn’t have made such progress in town were it not for her. “She’s given us her exceptional expertise.”

The Salisbury Housing Commission is an official town board. Morrison said the selectmen thought it best that group not be at the event since it was politically sponsored.

During the program, Republican candidates for the upcoming municipal election were introduced: Donald Mayland for selectmen and Peter Becket for Board of Assessment Appeals. Free ice cream treats added to the festivities.

affordable housing

Latest News

A peaceful end at East Mountain House

A peaceful end at East Mountain House

The living room is light, airy, and quiet, with works from local artists on the walls...and no television.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Craig Davis and Keavy Bedell have opened East Mountain House in Lakeville. It is an end-of-life facility — a home, really — that can accomodate up to two guests at a time. The first guest arrived in mid-September.

The house, at 14 Bostwick St., is the one Davis shared with his wife Sandy Dennis, who died in 2020. Davis said her spirit lives on in the house itself and in the approach taken for the guests.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Walk-in medical care locations in Torrington

Walk-in medical care locations in Torrington
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital emergency room
Riley Klein

With four urgent care centers and an emergency room, there are a number of options for immediate care in Torrington.

Emergency rooms are intended to treat severe conditions such as major trauma, chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke, head trauma, neck or spine injury, severe bleeding, seizure lasting longer than 3 minutes, severe burn, vision loss, choking, electric shock or struck by lightning.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park is the first freestanding hospice to serve Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Provided

If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.

Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Elizabeth Wing, ND at Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic in Sharon

Natalia Zukerman
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND

Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.

“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”

Keep ReadingShow less
health