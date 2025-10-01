RTC celebrates affordable housing efforts in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Several groups in town are focused on bringing more affordable housing into the community, hoping to ensure that a diverse population is present.

Those groups were honored on Sunday, Sept. 21. at the Town Grove by the Republican Town Committee, continuing its tradition of showcasing local nonprofits at its pre-election gatherings.

“We’re a strong supporter of these efforts,” committee Chairman Tom Morrison told the audience. “We’ve supported every project. It’s the right thing to do, so that the town is not just for the wealthy. There is a desperate need for townspeople, such as teachers and firefighters, to have a place to live. We strongly believe affordable housing should be left to the local towns. We don’t want Hartford telling us how to manage our town.”

Three guests involved in local housing initiatives were invited to speak. George Massey of the Salisbury Housing Committee explained that the all-volunteer group was formed in the 1970s and is committed to building and managing affordable rental housing. It owns and manages Faith House, Sarum Village and Lakeview Apartments.

Members are now concentrating on Holley Place, a 14-unit apartment building in Lakeville, where a groundbreaking is planned for this fall; Dresser Woods, a 20-unit complex in nine buildings off Railroad Street in Salisbury and the Pope property on Salmon Kill Road. Wood turtles found there will reduce the number of units on that site.

“We appreciate your emotional, financial and political support,” Massey told the Republicans.

Richard Tennyson, treasurer of the Salisbury Housing Trust, along with its president, John Harney, were there to talk about that entity. Tennyson said many people just cannot afford the price tag of $500,000 for homes in Salisbury. The trust secures land, which it maintains and leases to the owner. The homes are then purchased by the resident.

Jocelyn Ayer is director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity, which provides support for all the affordable housing organizations in the county. She is also an active advocate for affordable housing in Salisbury, serving on the affordable housing committee. Ayer spoke of the Northwest Connecticut Affordable Housing and Conservation Collaboration that brings together conservation land trusts and affordable housing organizations.

Harney gave high praise to Ayer, saying the housing organizations wouldn’t have made such progress in town were it not for her. “She’s given us her exceptional expertise.”

The Salisbury Housing Commission is an official town board. Morrison said the selectmen thought it best that group not be at the event since it was politically sponsored.

During the program, Republican candidates for the upcoming municipal election were introduced: Donald Mayland for selectmen and Peter Becket for Board of Assessment Appeals. Free ice cream treats added to the festivities.