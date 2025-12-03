Kent’s Sip, Sparkle & Stroll draws hundreds in festive return

KENT — Hundreds came to drink in the spirit of the season Saturday, Nov. 29, as the Kent Chamber of Commerce and Kent Lions Club held its Sip, Sparkle & Stroll.

Main Street was aglow with lights twinkling from storefronts as participants walked from one end to the other, glasses and maps in hand, greeting those they met.

The event was back after a six-year hiatus, and the response was huge. According to organizers, 470 tickets were purchased in advance, with many signing up on site. Attendance was capped at 600.

The money raised goes toward funding the chamber’s activities. The Lions Club’s share was 15% of the proceeds.

The nippy weather didn’t deter enthusiasm. The foursome of Pattie and Alex Camillone and Mechele and Harry Palmer, all from Wingdale, N.Y., were full of smiles as they exited 45 on Main with their glasses. “We were upset when it was canceled,” said Pattie Camillone. “We’re so glad it’s back.”

Volunteer Vicky O’Hara of Union Savings Bank greeted those outside 45 on Main, offering instructions along with sweet treats. “People appear to be very happy,” she said.

Sipping and strolling past sparkles Saturday, Nov. 29. Lans Christensen

At the registration center on the Kent Green, a host of familiar faces were in place to welcome guests. Dave Stoneback was tasked with checking drivers’ licenses, noting that everyone was very cooperative. Others secured bracelets on wrists, verified registrations and distributed the brightly colored plastic cups embedded with champagne flutes.

As Brittany Shelton of Guilford chose her glass, she said the trip was well worth it. “It’s beautiful here — a quintessential New England town — and this event is something different.” She shared that she and a group of friends celebrated her 30th birthday at the stroll back in 2017.

Patty Vreeland of Carmel, N.Y., attended eight or nine years ago, and this time brought her daughter, Jacqueline Vreeland. They are fans of “Gilmore Girls” and enjoy this type of activity. “Who doesn’t love drinking and shopping?” said Jacqueline Vreeland. Her mother said they started out with espresso martinis at the Fife ’n Drum restaurant before heading out on the stroll.

Lyn Stirnweiss, the chamber’s administrative director and one of the main organizers along with Gary Kidd and Darlene Brady, said the stroll stopped after six years due to COVID, and it has taken some time to bring it back. Interest was strong, as shown by the 38 shops that signed up to participate.

Stirnweiss praised the many sponsors who helped make the stroll possible. Follow other Chamber of Commerce events at KentCt.com.