Legal Notices - November 3, 2026

TOWN OF SHARON WARNING:
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes 7-239 and 7-255, the Board of Selectmen for the Town of Sharon will hold a Public Hearing to hear public comment relating to the following matters: NEW: Proposed rate increases for sewer charges/services and water charges/services. It is proposed that the increases for sewer charges/services and water charges/services be made effective as authorized by Chapters 102 and 103 of the Connecticut General Statutes. Said Public Hearing is to be held at the Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street at 6:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2026. A copy of the proposed increases for sewer charges/services and water charges/services are attached hereto, and on file in the Selectmen's Office, the Town Clerk's Office, town website and available for examination. Dated at Sharon, Connecticut this 2nd day of November, 2026. Casey Flanagan, First Selectman Lynn Kearcher, Selectman John Brett, Selectman
11-05-26